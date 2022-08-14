Overcrowded in a trailer and on a bus, Mexican authorities find 688 migrants in Puebla, most of them Guatemalans

In the two immigration verification actions, the foreigners were found in overcrowded conditions.

A total of 688 migrants, mostly Central American were found in two different actions in the Mexican state of Puebla, in the center of the country, the National Migration Institute (INM) reported this Saturday, August 13.

In a statement, the INM, dependent on the Secretariat (ministry) of the Interior, pointed out that 567 migrants were found in the Parador El Conde hotel car, located near the limits with the state of Tlaxcala.

The migrants, who were traveling crowded inside the dry box of two trailers, They were found thanks to an anonymous call, while four men, presumably human traffickers, were arrested.

In the other action, 121 migrants were found in a passenger bus traveling on the Orizaba-Puebla highway and that he was detained for a routine check.

Is about 514 from Guatemala79 of Honduras40 of Nicaragua37 of The Savior15 of Cuba and three of The Savior.

The INM Puebla explained that the discovery was made in collaboration with agents from the Secretary of National Defense (Sedena), the National Guard (GN), State Police and agents from the Attorney General’s Office (FGR), who identified foreigners in irregular migratory status.

Since October 2018, and despite the tightening of surveillance on the southern border of Mexicothousands of migrants from Central and South America, but also from Cuba, Haiti and various African and Asian countries iThey enter Mexican territory with the aim of reaching the United States.

Human traffickers look for routes for foreigners and sometimes station themselves in the states of Chiapas, Tabasco, Veracruz, Oaxaca, Puebla and the State of Mexico as an intermediate stop on their journey to the United States.

The region is experiencing a record migratory flow to the United States, whose Customs and Border Protection (CBP) has intercepted more than 1.6 million people so far in fiscal year 2022, which started last October.

In addition, Mexico received a record of more than 58 thousand refugee applications in the first half of 2022, an annual increase of almost 15%, according to the Mexican Commission for Aid to Refugees (Comar).