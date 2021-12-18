Overcrowded prisons, Denmark “rents” a prison in Kosovo

Denmark has a problem with prison overcrowding. To solve this, he is planning to “rent” cells abroad. To be precise, there are 300 cells in Kosovo, as declared by the Copenhagen government itself and reported by the Deutsche Welle.

The detainees interested in the transfer are all migrants, and would have been expelled from the country anyway once their sentences in Denmark have been served. In the Scandinavian country, in fact, the current regulatory provisions provide that incarcerated migrants are expelled from the national territory at the end of their stay in prison. Last year, for example, 350 inmates awaited transfer.

The measure is part of a € 538 million plan to expand Danish prison capacity, which is expected to increase by 326 cells between 2022 and 2025. Justice Minister Nick Hækkerup has obtained cross-party support from political forces and has defined the reform as “historic”, admitting however that it is the first step in “a long, hard struggle” to rebalance the system. The government has also announced that it will start construction of a new maximum security prison.

According to official data provided by Copenhagen, earlier this year the maximum capacity of the Danish system was reached and exceeded, with over 4 thousand inmates (out of a national population of about 5.8 million inhabitants). Since 2015, the prison population has increased by 19% while, at the same time, the number of guardians has decreased by 18%.

Currently, most of the prisoners in the country serve their sentences in so-called “open prisons”: intended for those who have obtained a sentence of no more than 5 years, these prisons are less heavy in the treatment of their guests, who are, for example, authorized to wear their own clothes, to cook their own meals and even to obtain temporary exit permits. Furthermore, the perimeter of these institutes is not delimited by physical barriers guarded by armed personnel, as is the case for maximum security centers.