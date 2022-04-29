Overdose death son Paul Auster: Paul Auster’s son died in Brooklyn after the death of his 10-month-old daughter | News Univision United States
Local media report that Auster died on Tuesday after life support was removed at the medical center. auster He died of a drug overdose that appears to have been accidental.
Auster was arrested and charged with involuntary manslaughter and negligence on April 17. Days later he was released on bail.
The man was found unconscious in a Clinton Hill subway station and transferred to Brooklyn Hospital Center, police said, quoted by The New York Times.
The case of the death of baby Ruby occurred in November. Auster was taking care of her daughter Ruby on November 1 when she called police at her Brooklyn residence..
The baby’s mother and Auster’s wife, Zuzan Smith, told police that Ruby was awake and seemed fine before she left for work that morning..
Auster told police he shot up heroin after his wife left and then went to sleep with Ruby next to him in bed. When she woke up, the girl was “blue…unconscious.”
Fentanyl and heroin in the baby’s body
Auster said that administered the baby an overdose-reversal drug called Narcan to try to revive the baby before calling 911.
The emergency services found the unconscious girl and took her to Methodist Hospital, where she was confirmed dead.
The medical examiner’s office concluded that death was due to a “Acute intoxication due to the combined effects of fentanyl and heroin”. An autopsy revealed that he overdosed. but it is unknown how he ingested the drugs.
“The incident has been ruled a homicide,” police said.
Son of Paul Auster, one of the most famous contemporary novelists
Auster has a drug-related criminal record.
His father is Paul Auster, one of the most famous novelists on the contemporary literary scene. He has received numerous awards, including the Prince of Asturias Award for Letters in 2006.
It is author of works such as “El Palacio de la Luna”, “Leviatán” and “Vertigo”. In the book “The Night of the Oracle”, published in 2003, the narrator is a writer whose son is a drug addict.
Daniel Auster’s name was previously linked to a 1996 case, following the murder of André Meléndez, a 26-year-old Colombian immigrant known as “Ángel”, a member of the Manhattan Kids Club and alleged drug trafficker.
Daniel Auster was not implicated in that crime but two years later he pleaded guilty to possessing $3,000 that had been stolen from the victim and was sentenced to probation. Two people have pleaded guilty to the murder of the Colombian, Michael Alig and his roommate Robert Riggs, who dumped the body in the Hudson River.