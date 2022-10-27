In a recent interview with Guardians, the Japanese developer talked a bit about one of his big projects which is believed to be Ovderdose. During the interview, the creator of Metal Gear caught everyone off guard at a certain point, since, Kojima considers his exclusive game for Xbox as a new medium. «It will change things, not only in the games industry, but also in the film industryKojima said.

We believe that the game Hideo Kojima is referring to is his next Xbox-exclusive release, which we so far know as “overdose«However, it can also be Death Stranding 2, which is currently in development according to some sources. For his part, Kojima appeared at the event of Xbox & Bethesda Games Showcase in June to reveal that he is teaming up with Xbox Game Studios to create a game that he wanted to make for a while, but previously couldn’t due to technological limitations.

Overdose: Kojima considers his Xbox-exclusive game a new medium

It was recently confirmed that actress Elle Fanning will appear in Kojima’s next game. The designer has now also hinted that a second major woman will make an appearance in the game, with another dark image reading “Where I am?«. This second mystery woman is believed to be Margaret Qualleywho starred in the first installment of the Kojima Productions saga, which debuted with Death Stranding.

To conclude, the Japanese producer points out that each experiment has a slim chance of being a great success, but nevertheless there is a fine line between momentary success and establishing a commonly used standard within the industry. We all know that Hideo Kojima seeks to achieve the second case, and it is not uncommon since his Metal Gear saga was able to impose great standards for the video game industry.