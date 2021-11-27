overflowing blues! It is still continental bronze medal! – OA Sport

CLICK HERE TO UPDATE LIVE LIVE

11.22: Thanks for following us and see you at the next curling challenges. Have a nice weekend and have a good day!

11.21: Deserved third place for the Italian team that yesterday played against Sweden and today overwhelmed the hosts who had practically always beaten it in the season. Very good Joel Retornaz but the whole Italian team today!

11.19: ITALY IS BRONZOOOOOOOOOOOOOOO MEDAL !!! The Azzurri suffer only one point in the seventh end and beat the Norwegian team 10-4. A great feat for the Italian team that gets on the podium for the second time in the last three editions and finds the right confidence in view of the Olympic qualification tournament. Italy-Norway 10-4

11.15: Failed and double failed with the end that goes towards the closure without particular damage for Italy

11.13: After 8 pitches there is a blue stone at the point

11.08: Another sensational mistake by Walstad that gives another point to Italy that steals the hand for the second time in a row! At this point, the bronze for the Azzurri is very close! Italy-Norway 10-3 and we enter the eighth end with the Norwegian hand

11.07: Possibility of a double point for Norway when only the last shot from Walstad is missing and there is a blue stone at the point

11.02: Norwegian stone at the point after 10 pitches of the seventh end

10.55: A blue stone in the house after six pitches of the seventh end

10.51: Walstad’s mistake! Hand stolen from the Azzurri who come out of a very complicated situation with the maximum possible score. Double mistake by Walstad to nullify the excellent work done by his teammates previously. The blues thank them and go to 9-3. The hand remains with Norway

10.49: Retornaz finds the rejection. There is a point for Italy with the possibility for Norway to take home two points, for Italy all in all it can be fine

10.48: luckily Walstad goes short in the shot that could change the course of the match. one point remains for Norway. Let’s now see Retornaz’s choice

10.45: Another not perfect shot by Retornaz. Norwegian Stone in point at the moment, two shots for Walstad and one for Retornaz, not very brave in this case. Perhaps a failure was risked

10.41: Another mistake by Mosaner that could cost Italy dearly. Attention because the risk is to suffer several points in this end. It will take a feat of Retornaz

10.38: a blue stone at the point after 9 pitches of the sixth end

10.28: And there are three more points for Italy! Retornaz had done this before and repeats! He throws away the yellow stone to point, he is not very lucky because the points could have been even four but that’s fine! Italy-Norway 8-3 after 5 ends

10.27: Walstad places the stone right and now we need a very precise shot from Retornaz to give another nice booty to the blues

10.26: Retornaz well who places three Italian stones at the point when the last two pitches are missing

10.22: This time Mosaner completely misses the first two of his two shots and this gives a great advantage to the Norwegians who had removed only two of the three blue stones from the house

10.19: Three blue stones in the house after 6 pitches of the fifth end

10.14: Norway finds the double point and reopens the game by shortening the distances. Italy-Norway 5-3 after four ends, the hand returns to the blues. Double point that bears the signature of Walstad

11.11: Walstad finds a great shot and could go for two points

10.07: Two blue stones in point before the last 4 pitches. Italy could concede the point to the Norwegians but nothing more

10.02: Italy at the point after six shots of the fourth end. Now we need a great blue defense

9.58: Perfect Retornaz’s shot !!! How perfect was the management of the whole third end! Italy wins three points and goes on the run: Italy-Norway 5-1 after three ends

9.55: Walstad is wrong and there is an end air from many points for the Italian team which already has two scored before Retornaz’s last shot

9.53: There are two blue stones in point when the last two pitches are missing. Very interesting situation for Italy. It takes a half Walstad miracle to avoid more than a blue point

9.45: Mosaner arranges things and places the blue stone in place. However, there are two Norwegian stones in the house. Now it’s up to Retornaz

9.39: The mistake of Arman who fails to free the house by bumping into the Norwegian guard. This mistake could cost a lot because Norway could place other stones in the point, in addition to the one that exists now

9.38: Blue stone at the point after 4 throws of the third end

9.34: He does not risk the rejection and Norway goes to take the point and for Italy it’s okay. Azzurri ahead 2-1 after two ends

9.32: The Norwegian stone comes out in the penultimate pitch of Walstad. Italy could force Norway to take the point and pass the hand

9.28: We move towards the cancellation of the hand: failures and counter failures when the last six shots are missing at the end of the second end

9.24: A Norwegian stone in the house after 6 shots of the second end

9.19: A matter of millimeters maybe but that’s okay! Right shot by Retornaz who manages to move the stone to the point of the Swedes and give the Azzurri a double point! Italy-Norway 2-0

9.15: Blue stone at the point when the last two shots of the opening end are missing

9.11: Two blue stones in point after 10 pitches

9.09: After eight pitches of the first end, a blue stone at the point

9.04: The race started, high lateral guard for the two teams

9.02: Teams on the field, all ready for the challenge that is worth the bronze, hand for Italy

8.58: The challenge in the challenge including two highly experienced skips, Joel Retornaz for Italy and Steffen Walstad for the Norwegian team, is decisive for the progress of the match. To complete the blue team Gonin, Arman and Mosaner, while for Sweden Nergaard, Hoeiberg, Vaagberg will also take the field.

8.54: Norway, today’s opponent of the Italian team, defeated the Azzurri quite clearly in the round robin and yesterday was defeated in the semifinal 9-3 by the very strong Scotland.

8.51: It has been a great tournament so far, that of the Italian team that first hit the semifinals and yesterday with Sweden held up the confrontation until the eighth end and then yielded in the final not without some regrets

8.48: Italy will go down on the ice of Lillehammer (Norway) to play the challenge that is worth the third step of the podium of the Lillehammer continental review: the opponents are the hosts of Norway

8.45: Good morning to the friends of OA Sport and welcome to the live direct of the men’s final for the bronze of the 2021 European Curling Championships between Italy and Norway

