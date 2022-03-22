Overmars finds work after his ‘inappropriate messages’ to women at Ajax

2022-03-21

The former Dutch soccer player Marc Overmarsprotagonist of a controversy over “inappropriate messages” sent to women that caused his departure from the Ajax from Amsterdam, was hired as sports director of the Antwerpthe Belgian club announced on Monday, claiming to want to give him “a second chance”.

The former international midfielder had to resign at the beginning of February from his position as sports director at the Ajaxafter the testimonies of several coworkers who said they received numerous inappropriate messages, and even an unsolicited “dick pic” (photo of the penis).

These women questioned the “sexist” culture of the club in the Dutch newspaper NRC, stating that the few who had tried to report the abuse had not been listened to.

Marc Overmars signed a four-year contract with the Antwerpcurrently third-placed in the Belgian first division.

“We have told Marc what our values ​​are,” said CEO Sven Jacques, during the presentation press conference, according to the Belgian agency. “We are also a club that wants to give people second chances,” he said, acknowledging that he had not consulted the club’s employees beforehand.

“It will not be repeated,” he promised for his part Marc Overmars. I want to turn the page Ajax and start a new chapter here,” he declared. “My departure from Ajax it was unlucky. I have to get over that and move on, that’s what I’m going to do now.”