Overmars, other details emerge: “Photo of an employee’s genitals”

The macho atmosphere in Ajax makes it difficult to report cases of harassment such as those that led to Marc’s resignation Overmars. This is confirmed by a survey published Tuesday by the Dutch newspaper NRC Handelsblad, according to which the technician “sent photos of her genitals to one employee and inappropriate messages to many others“The newspaper spoke to 11 women, who remain anonymous, and explains that Overmars’ inappropriate behavior has long been known. He himself said he felt ashamed and sorry for his attitude.