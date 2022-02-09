Overmars, other details emerge: “Photo of an employee’s genitals”

The former Ajax sporting director ended up in the eye of the storm for some risque photos sent to the employees of the Dutch club
The macho atmosphere in Ajax makes it difficult to report cases of harassment such as those that led to Marc’s resignation Overmars. This is confirmed by a survey published Tuesday by the Dutch newspaper NRC Handelsblad, according to which the technician “sent photos of her genitals to one employee and inappropriate messages to many others“The newspaper spoke to 11 women, who remain anonymous, and explains that Overmars’ inappropriate behavior has long been known. He himself said he felt ashamed and sorry for his attitude.
According to the annual report for the period 2020-2021, 26% of the 408 permanent employees are women. The newspaper claims to fear the consequences if they criticize “the richest, best known and most successful sports club in the Netherlands“. In the interviews held by the newspaper with the 11 employees, an environment conducive to sexual harassment is described which makes it difficult to report abuse of power.
February 8, 2022 (change February 8, 2022 | 14:43)
