overpass inaugurated in Villa Hermosa and this is what it looks like from the air

The commune reported that the project is located at the intersection of Villa Hermosa Boulevard or the end of Petapa Avenue and on the departmental route RD-GUA-14-A or El Frutal Boulevard.

The overpass in Villa Hermosa was inaugurated this Thursday July 21 by the commune of San Miguel Petapa.

The project will initially have lighting and the cameras will come as a second phase in a row.

According to the commune, the total cost invested in the work asamounts to Q32 million 713 thousand 388.36.

He added that the passage of more than 41 thousand vehicles circulating daily; however, due to the constant increase in the vehicle fleet, it is expected that up to twice that number of vehicles will be reached.

The commune added that since it is a 100% investment of municipal funds from San Miguel Petapa, it is said that directly will benefit neighbors who are already almost 150 thousand.

The commune highlighted that the work is an engine of growth and with direct effects on the economy of Guatemala, since it is known that, in times of crisis, many sectors are reluctant to invest in times of economic uncertainty, and that is where municipalities can move forward with infrastructure projects.

The project has six operating axes:

Overpass from Petapa Avenue to Villa Hermosa

Level crossing from El Frutal to Avenida Petapa

Depressed pass from Villa Hermosa to El Frutal

Level crossing from Villa Hermosa to Avenida Petapa

Level crossing from Avenida Petapa to El Frutal

Level crossing from El Frutal to Villa Hermosa

This is what the work looked like from the air this Thursday after being inaugurated:

(Free Press Videos: Roberto López)