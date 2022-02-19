Oversight Board: “For decades, the governments of Puerto Rico have promised too much and have not delivered”

Washington D.C. – The Fiscal Oversight Board (JSF) has sought to put into context the expressions of its member, Andrew Biggs, that it will be necessary to overcome the administrative incapacity and lack of political will of the Puerto Rican government to improve the economy of Puerto Rico in the long term.

The statement, issued Friday night, made no direct mention of Biggs’s expressions or the governor’s annoyance. Peter Pierlusi. But, the statement can be interpreted as an effort to justify the warnings made by Biggs.

“For decades, the governments of Puerto Rico have promised too much and have not delivered to the people of Puerto Rico. Promises have been made in different administrations and political parties, promises not kept due to the inability of the Government to obtain the necessary financing”indicated the Board in a statement issued tonight.

“Financial mismanagement led to the financial crisis, the only reason the promise law more than five years ago. The people of Puerto Rico have paid the highest price and deserve more from their elected officials,” added the Board.

When participating in a forum at the Center for Business and Government at Harvard University, Biggs – an expert from the conservative American Enterprise Institute (AEI) study group – made clear his doubts that the government of Puerto Rico is capable of guiding the island’s economic recovery, despite the public debt cut that may be completed this semester.

On Friday, Governor Pierluisi considered that the expressions of Biggs, recommended to the Board by the Republican leader of the Senate, Mitch McConnell, reflect “disdain and contempt” towards Puerto Rico.

The Board affirmed in its statement that “before Promesa and the creation of the Board, the governments of Puerto Rico overestimated revenues, exceeded expenses and took on more debt not only with bondholders, but also with local suppliers. , employees and retirees.

For this reason, they considered, “previous governments accumulated more than $72,000 million in debt, without building a robust Puerto Rico with excellent education, impeccable infrastructure, well-maintained highways, reliable electricity, and a prosperous economy with opportunities for its people.”

“The recession, emigration, loss of competitiveness, excessive spending, excessive indebtedness, and lack of investment in infrastructure, government services, and the people caused unwarranted havoc in the lives of the residents of Puerto Rico. The local governments allowed the bankruptcy of the Island’s public pension systems,” the Board added.

But, the fiscal entity also wanted to highlight that efforts have been made to straighten out the finances.

“Over the last five years, the members of the Board have worked together with elected officials, the business community and the people of Puerto Rico to put an end to the practices that led to this crisis, to end the cycle of deficit spending. that harms all residents and businesses on the Island, and to put in place the policies and practices that will once again offer opportunities and prosperity to the citizenry,” the statement concluded.

Biggs, who has been part of the Board since its creation in August 2016, and is an expert with the conservative American Enterprise Institute (AEI) think tank, said Thursday that the inability of the Puerto Rican government to implement important decisions is accentuated by the situation in the Department of Education and the resistance to reforms on the labor market.

Biggs expressed that the government of Puerto Rico has avoided making key decisions to improve education. Amid the austerity measures taken by the Board and the island government, Biggs added that it has not been for lack of funding that “we have seen schools that lack textbooks” and “have broken bathrooms.”

“The Department of Education lacks the administrative capacity to make things work and … (that) has been a government-wide problem and a problem throughout this process,” Biggs added.

Furthermore, Biggs affirmed that people would laugh at him if he said that Puerto Rico government officials do not make decisions based on “political considerations” or favor people close to the officials.

Pierluisi reacted annoyed. “Their criticism shows disdain and contempt for our people and our public servants, and furthermore, they harm Puerto Rico before the investment community and before the world,” Pierluisi said.

Governor Pierluisi highlighted that Biggs was the one who led the Board, which controls Puerto Rico’s public finances, in the efforts that were left aside to cut “public pensions, putting at risk the quality of life of tens of thousands of retirees on the Island.” ”.

“Also, he has always opposed salary increases for our public servants, ignoring the fact that they have not had increases in their compensation in almost two decades. Likewise, Biggs has insisted on reducing the fringe benefits of our workforce, both in the public and private sectors, once again ignoring the low wages it has always had,” added Governor Pierluisi.