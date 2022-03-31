Oversight Commission approves Petrochina report that determines damages for $ 4,771 million to the State | Economy | News

In a controversial vote, with four votes in favor (two from independents and two from the Bank of the National Agreement [BAN]), included the casting vote of the Chairman of the Auditing Commission, Fernando Villavicencio; four votes against (three from Correismo and one from CREO), and an abstention from the Christian Social Party, the report on the international marketing of crude called “Petrochina: public debt and oil trading”.

The vote took place on the afternoon of this March 30, after a suspension of several minutes, which were used to incorporate all the observations that the members of the Audit Commission had made during the morning.

The The Commission’s report established that an economic loss of at least $4,771 million had been generated in the long-term contracts entered into with Chinese companies, such as Petrochina and Unipec; also included the results of a contract with Petrothailand. The 227 page report summarized the participation of the authorities of the Government of Rafael Correa in the construction of this form of indebtedness, which also generated a loss of $3.6 per barrel, as recognized in technical reports by Petroecuador authorities. But it also revealed the intervention of lobbyists and businessmen now tried by the US Justice and who appeared in the Panama papers, who have admitted to having participated in bribery processes and who received commissions for each barrel sold to intermediaries. Among those referred were Raymond Kohut, Enrique Cadena Marin, and William Sudhaus.

Among the observations made by the assembly members, it was mentioned that the report in its drafting did not take into account that the Commission is not a judge and that it should include the word course so as not to give themselves powers that do not correspond to them. In addition, it was requested that a recommendation in the sense that the role of the governments of Lenín Moreno and Guillermo Lasso, who have maintained these commercial figures, should also be investigated. The president of the Commission, Fernando Villavicencio, asked to incorporate a recommendation to investigate the alleged disappearance of a gloss to Petrochina, which would have been executed by former comptroller Carlos Pólit, recently arrested in the United States.

The votes in favor of said report were from Assembly members Juan Carlos Troya, Bruno Segovia, Pedro Velasco and Fernando Villavicencio.

In the end, those who opposed it were the Correísta assembly members, arguing, on the one hand, that the report did not bring up new issues and that this was already “res judicata”; and on the other hand, that there had been no economic damage. Gabriela Molina, from UNES, said that the report could put at risk the fraternal relations that Ecuador has with China and that it did not incorporate any new information. For Molina, it is “useless to approve a report that is judged.”

Meanwhile, Comps Córdova, also from UNES, assured that there has been no economic damage to the State, and based his statement on a 2017 OPEC communication which supposedly certified it. It was a not very legible sheet that was issued in 2017, after the former Minister of Hydrocarbons Carlos Pareja Yannuzzelli, now in prison, had assured in the so-called Capaya Leaks, and undergoing a polygraph, that the former Vice President Jorge Glas and the former Minister Wilson Pástor knew that Ecuador was losing $4 per barrel due to contracts with China.

At that time, the Correa government asked OPEC to certify whether or not there was a study confirming said loss. OPEC’s response was less than certain: “The secretariat conducts a number of studies in many areas, which makes it difficult to ascertain the question at hand.” It also indicated that a study was made on the differential, in which no reference was made to said loss. However, he assured that, “notwithstanding the foregoing, the OPEC secretariat cannot say whether this study is related to the one referred to by the former Minister of Hydrocarbons.”

The third vote against was that of Blanca López, substitute for Roberto Cuero.

And the fourth negative vote was given Heinz Linares, from CREO and alternate of Assemblywoman Belén Cordero. Inside the Commission it was indicated that possibly the addition of a recommendation to include the Moreno and Lasso governments in the investigation would have caused the negative vote. Soledad Diab abstained, indicating disagreement with voting for such a broad and technical report. Previously had made a motion to defer ten days knowledge and voting, which was not accepted.

In the coming days, the report, which in its recommendations calls for the incorporation of its findings by the Prosecutor’s Office of Ecuador, Peru and New York, will be discussed in the plenary session of the Assembly. (I)