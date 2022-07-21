Oversize clothes: How to wear jeans, sweatshirts, oversized blouses

Is this the boom of the oversized clothes? picture this glamorous image: I’m walking to buy a salad during my lunch hour at work last week, and the hem of my baggy jeans trails through the dirty New York streets.

On my shoulder is a Peter Do’s gigantic bagin which it could easily fit a corgi or a beagle. My outfit is hard to ignore (it literally takes up as much space as possible) and I can feel strangers staring at me from every angle.

Of course they don’t know that I’m testing the oversize style trend that has taken over the catwalks and that has been adopted by stars like Justin Bieber, Hailey Bieber and Bella Hadid. To them, I am simply someone who is, perhaps drowning, in oversized clothing.

On the catwalks, brands like Balenciaga, Peter Do and Marc Jacobs have offered us XXL silhouettes in pieces like jeans, dresses and suits. It didn’t take long for the look to catch on among the stars. Justin Bieber went viral at this year’s Grammy Awards by appearing with a huge Balenciaga suit accompanied by Crocs.

Celebrity stylists have also seen more requests from their clients for pieces with more volume. ‘We are seeing the return of the 90s trendsand we love being part of the resurgence of plus-size pieces, as they can be so much fun to play with,’ says Zadrian Smith of the stylist duo Zadrian + Sarah, who currently dresses such stars as Ariana DeBose.

Peter Do, Fall 2022. Greg Kessler / Courtesy of Peter Do. Marc Jacobs, Autumn 2022. Mark Jacobs.

Intrigued by these imposing silhouettes, I wondered if I, who i’m not a celebrityI could take this look so daring. As someone who was a devoted user of skinny jeans during the 2010s, wearing a pair of gigantic pants feels like something out of my comfort zone, but my fashion purpose this year was experience more.

So armed with my clothes and my giant bagand with the help of three professional stylists, I have dared to go loose for a week. turns out there is tips and tricks to hit the nail on the headincluding knowing which pieces to invest in, how to mix layers and consider proportion: “All of these style tips will prevent someone from drowning in clothes,” says Smith.