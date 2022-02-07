Overtaking Barcelona: poker at Atletico Madrid!

BARCELONA (SPAIN) – The Boat from Xavi wins the clash of football philosophies with theAthletic from Simeone and thus resumes the fourth place in the standings, which would be worth the participation in the next Champions League. In front of the 74,221 present at the Camp Nou, the best seasonal version of the blaugrana, in a match of rare intensity, reverses the initial disadvantage signed by Carrasco. The reaction of the Catalans bears the signatures of Jordi Albawho bags a goal from the film library, Gavi, Araujo and of the eternal Dani Alves, which however, then, tarnishes his great performance with an absurd expulsion that forces the hosts to over twenty minutes outnumbered. Of the great ex, Luis Suarezthe final 4-2.

Barcelona-Atletico Madrid 4-2 At the mirror In the field from the first minute three of the four winter reinforcements for Xaviwho inserts the eternal one among the owners, in his 4-3-3 Dani Alves, Adama Traoréon the right front of the attack, e Ferran Torres as a center forward. Complete the offensive trident the joker Gavi. He starts from the bench, together with the rebel Dembeléthe latest arrival Aubameyang, still looking for the best condition. It responds, at least at the beginning, with a specular pattern Simeonewho forward relies on the highly acclaimed ex, Luis Suarezbacked by Yannick Carrasco on the right e Joao Felix on the left-handed.

Blaugrana reaction From the very first remnants, the race turns out to be of rare intensity, with the Boat who tries first with a sudden turn from outside the area of Ferran Torres that does not find the door. Lethal the replica of theAthleticwhich at 8 ‘unlocks with a dizzying play of Koke for Suarez fishing in the area Carrascowhich turns by first intention on the far pole, leaving no way out Ter Stegen. The joy of the Cholo, however, it only lasts a couple of minutes. Fault of Jordi Albawhich fished in the area from Dani Alves, brings down the Camp Nou with a spectacular volley that slips into the intersection. The Catalans, reassured by the full-back’s prowess, do not let go and, on 21 ‘, complete the overtaking with a great play of the irrepressible Adama Traoréwhich ends with a header of Gaviimpartially deviated from Vrsaljko. Simeone tries to correct the team, passing to the three-man defense, with Carrasco moving to the left, but this does not avoid the trio of Araujowho is the quickest to throw himself on a loose ball in the area, after a crossbar caught by Pique.

