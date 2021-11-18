overtaking for the Argentine talent

Sports

He is the footballer of the moment. In Argentina it is considered a real crack. Julián Alvarez, forward of River Plate and Argentina national team, like many big names in European football. The expiry of the contract in December 2022 makes the price tag lower than what its qualities would say. If River Plate fails to extend the contract term, they would like to obtain from the sale of his talent not less than 25 million euros.

Juventus has never made a secret of its interest in Alvarez, so much so in Argentina, for days, it is considered the club on pole for the purchase by virtue of an offer already delivered. The offer of 20 million deferred in two tranches was rejected by River. But this afternoon, news arrived that could turn the situation around.

As reported by Gianluigi Longari of SportItalia, from Ukraine the offer could arrive that would risk putting an end to the story. The Shakhtar coached by Roberto De Zerbi, would be ready to offer 20 million in a lump sum to River Plate to win the performances of the Argentine talent.

