Overtaking Hamilton in Verstappen, Mercedes asks for an overhaul

The German team appeals to the sporting regulations claiming to have new evidence regarding the maneuver with which the Dutchman took the English off the track on lap 48 of the Brazilian GP

There is now an open war on all fronts between Red Bull and Mercedes. The German team announced that it has made a request for a review of the accident between Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen on lap 48 of the Brazilian GP, ​​in accordance with Article 14.1.1 of the International Sporting Regulations.

Evidence – Mercedes claims to have evidence that was not currently in the Stewards’ availability. On the occasion, Hamilton had flanked Verstappen on the outside who at the entrance of turn 4 slipped inside and accompanied the English rival outside, also going off the track. The race direction had not identified any irregularities. Ten laps later Hamilton then passed Verstappen and thus won the race.

Battle off the track – But in such a tight championship final, which is played point by point, nothing is left out and Mercedes has decided to continue the battle even off the track, opposing this appeal whose results could have consequences on the next races, starting from the GP. of Qatar scheduled for next Sunday. In the World Championship Verstappen has 14 points clear of Hamilton with 3 GPs left in the World Championship.

