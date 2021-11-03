overturned the fight against Covid, that’s when it arrives – Libero Quotidiano





It is about to be developed in Australia a universal vaccine, also effective against all future variants of Covid-19. The serum in fact is capable of activating antibodies that neutralize the ‘immutable’ part of the spike protein of the coronavirus. A project that the scientists of the Garvan Institute of Sydney, who studied thousands of antibodies in the laboratory to identify those that trigger an immune response, targeting the part of the coronavirus spike protein that remains unchanged even when the virus mutates.





Researchers have already tested several immunizations in laboratory mice, with the results published in the journal Immunity. The goal is to generate antibodies that target a region of the spike protein called class 4 epitope region which does not genetically vary between coronavirus strains and therefore has less ability to mutate in the future. By identifying these antibodies, the researchers were able to develop a vaccination strategy that will remain effective for future strains of the virus, writes Garvan’s executive director. Christopher Goodnow.





“Current vaccines do a great job of keeping people out of hospitals and slowing the spread of the virus. However, the antibodies produced with current vaccines are directed at a part of the virus that can easily mutate and reduce the efficiency with which the antibodies. directed against that part of the virus, it can block it. We have looked at other parts of the spike that are equally vital for the virus to infect. And we have examined thousands upon thousands of antibodies, many in great detail, to focus on the antibodies that act on it. immutable part that the virus needs to infect, but which does not change. In the next stage of the project, formulations of such next-generation vaccines will be tested in pre-clinical models to determine if they can generate antibodies to protect against different strains of the virus. “



