Overuse of medications is avoided with changes in healthy habits, emphasizes gastroenterologist

Functional gastrointestinal diseases are estimated to affect more than 40% of people worldwide.

Dr. Ekie Vázquez, gastroenterologist. Photo: Journal of Medicine and Public Health. Fabiola Plaza.

Medication overuse can affect gastrointestinal function or worsen pre-existing conditions.

So he emphasized the gastroenterologist Ekie Vázquez, during an interview exclusive with the Health Experts program, medicine magazine program and Salud Pública broadcast weekly on MegaTV.

According Brigham and Women’s Hospital “The drugs that are taken orally can affect the digestive system in different ways. So much the drugs Both prescription and over-the-counter medications are generally safe and effective, but they can cause harmful effects in some people.”

In the opinion of the gastroenterologist, some of the modifications can be, losing weight, making an exercise plan and following a diet is key to managing the symptoms of reflux. “We Puerto Ricans eat a lot of things that are healthy, but others that are not so much,” he emphasized.

Among the most prominent are non-alcoholic fatty liver, hepatitis C, ulcerative colitis, inflammatory bowel disease, Crohn’s disease, irritable bowel syndrome, colon cancer, dyspepsia (feeling of discomfort or fullness) and gases, among others.

“Whenever we talk about reflux, acidity or gastritis, we always have to establish what changes in life are, it is the most important thing, of course. the drugs they help us so that patients improve these symptoms, but we don’t want to leave a patient on medication for life,” he said.

On the other hand, and in accordance with the new guidelines of the Inter-American Society of Gastroenterology, there is talk of uncomplicated reflux, as well as alarm symptoms; these patients can start using medications such as famotidine and ranitidine, while the patient has an improvement they can continue with these, “however, if the reflux continues, more powerful medications can be used, which are inhibitors of the sodium and potassium pump”, Vazquez said.

“In some cases, a combination of these drugs can be made, and in more serious cases, some protectors of the mucosa of the gastrointestinal tissue can also be added; This treatment should always be done with adequate supervision, during a prudent time and with the necessary doses”, he commented. the gastroenterologist.

Functioning of the digestive system

Vázquez explained that the digestive system is made up from the mouth to the anus, when eating food, it is processed first by chewing, to then be ingested and pass through the esophagus to the stomach, there different biochemical processes are made , to then make the transition to the small intestine, where nutrients are absorbed and ultimately unused waste is discarded.

It is usual that inside the stomach there may be some content that rises towards the cavity of the esophagus, however, this should not be harmful, nor anything that could bother the patient, he pointed out. However, when there are already certain patterns that are a little more exaggerated or frequent, it is recommended to go to a specialist.

“Usually, it should be something minimal, something that is not bothersome, that does not bother the patient’s quality of life, and when it is something a little more frequent, a little longer, or it becomes something more than 3 times a week. week, or that it is something with every meal, and not with certain foods, the patient should definitely seek help,” Dr. Vázquez emphasized.

Reflux conditioning diseases

Dysphagia or swallowing problems are divided into two large categories, oropharyngeal dysphagia and esophageal dysphagia, “swallowing problems can arise when swallowing, patients who have had some type of vascular problems, patients who have some degenerative disease , patients who have a problem at the level of the central nervous system, may present problems of oropharyngeal dysphagia”, he explained.

Dysphagia is a warning sign, which is why it is sought to be evaluated through endoscopy, in the case of being related to swallowing processes, it is diagnosed with a videofluoroscopy, or with the dye procedure in order to be able to observe the process of swallowing. patient’s swallow.

On the other hand, those patients who present problems with constant reflux can develop esophagitis, “which is inflammation in the esophagus, and that can lead to different complications such as what is called a Schatzki ring or a reflux ring, and those patients may develop a swallowing problem.

Among other disorders, there is also esophagitis, “it is an inflammation in the esophagus, due to this constant and continuous reflux, which when severe can inflame the walls of the esophagus, we can observe it through an endoscopy,” he clarified.

This esophagitis can be classified through what is observed through endoscopy, according to the ELI Classification, A, B, C or D; D being the most severe, she pointed out. Depending on the classification of the condition, likewise, is the treatment.

As for treatment, patients who already suffer from reflux or heartburn, but it is sporadic, can use the drugs antireflux as they are, dystamine agonists, as well as fast-acting antacids that come in pills or liquids. These antacids, while fast-acting, are also short-acting, he pointed out.

