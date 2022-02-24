Overview of the quarterfinals of the Concacaf Champions League

León and Pumas are already in the quarterfinals of the Concacaf Champions League; Cruz Azul is looking for his pass against Forge this Thursday

MEXICO — With two games to go, the Concacaf Champions League quarterfinals were almost defined and with the presence, for the moment, of two Mexican teams, since Lion and Cougars were installed in the next phase, while Blue Cross You can join this Thursday.

First, Lion completed his pass after beating 3-0 on aggregate against Guastatoya and so he only waits for the winner of the Seattle Sounders or Motagua, because said duel will be this Thursday night and will define the rival of the emeralds.

While, Cougars They beat Saprissa in one of the closest duels, but the Auriazules got the pass after winning 4-1 tonight at the University Olympic. In this way, those led by Andres Lillini They will collide against the New England Revolution of the MLS, a team that qualified automatically, since their rival, the Cavaly of Haiti, did not obtain visas to travel to the United States, for which they withdrew from the competition.

For its part, Saints lost the advantage and was beaten 3-0 in the second leg by the Montréal to stay out of the competition, a situation that reflected the bad moment that Pedro Caixinha and his pupils are going through.

This is how the quarterfinals of the Concacaf Champions League are taking shape. ESPN

The Canadian MLS team will collide with the winner of the Blue Cross against Forge, which is also from Canada and plays in the league of the country of the maple leaf.

In another duel, the Communications beat him on penalties Colorado of the MLS after they tied at one goal on the aggregate score, and thus the Central American team will face the New York City F.C. of American football.

The only pending games are the Blue Cross against Forge this Thursday at 7:30 p.m., while the Seattle Sounders will host Motagua at 9:45 p.m. to complete the final round of the quarterfinals.