Overwatch 2: A fan creates a new bookmark that goes viral on networks

the beta of Overwatch 2 It started on April 26. After so much waiting, gamers addicted to first person shooter by Blizzard they were finally able to get their hands on this long-awaited sequel that, for the moment, is having a fairly positive impact between users. Overwatch I already needed a change or a major facelift in terms of multiplayer maps, gameplay, rework of some characters… The company in charge of this competitive title has been slowly killing the best of the original game, and that’s why This is why the sequel is expected like rain in May.

However, despite having redesigns on characters like Bastion or Sombra, gamers want even more substantive changes to make it feel like a real new game, cleaner in its visual sections. A player has taken special initiative in this and has made some neater markers so that the games are not so interrupted and the fluidity is better. The person responsible for this conceptual art that has gone viral through Reddit is the user tomas1352which we will leave you right here so you can take a look:

A much cleaner and more direct marker

Players generally they were quite happy with the result. May not be implemented Overwatch 2 as we can see here, but it would be nice if Blizzard took a closer look at it.

Overwatch 2 It is the card that the company needs to once again have a strong and competitive shooter on the table. Valorant is over eating the terrain of the hero shooter despite having a cut more like CS:GO, something that was discussed at length at the time. The sequel, even having its beta around here, will still take a while to reach the full market.