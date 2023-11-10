Overwatch 2 Developer Responds to Players Who Want a Reinhardt Buff

Reflexes Reinhardt already received adjustments in Overwatch 2, including a health and armor upgrade, but some players are still hoping for more upgrades to his abilities.

Director Aaron Keller addressed fan demand for a Reinhardt buff, stating that the hero is performing well in mid-range play and has an over 50% win rate at Grandmaster level.

While some players find Reinhardt’s gameplay boring or feel he is easily countered by certain heroes, stats suggest he may not be buffed anytime soon, and Blizzard is prioritizing other characters.





He supervision 2 The game director responded to fans’ demand for a Reinhardt upgrade by shedding light on the hero. Reinhardt has been part of the hero lineup since the original title, but many supervision 2 Players expect improvements in their skills.

Reinhardt is one of the heroes who made the transition to supervision 2 from the original title. As many Supervision The heroes received changes in the move to the sequel, Reinhardt has already adjusted. supervision 2 improved Reinhardt’s health and armor and changed his passive tanking ability to fit adjustments made in the sequel. Unlike Roadhog, which is ready to be reworked in supervision 2 For the foreseeable future, Reinhardt will remain a regular player outside of the competitive ranks. While many Reinhardt fans expect something similar supervision 2 reworking, director Aaron Keller suggested they might be waiting a while.

RELATED: Blizzard Has Bad News for Overwatch League Fans

Aaron Keller recently confirmed the supervision 2 The Roadhog rework is coming in just a couple of days. This prompted a Twitter user to ask the supervision 2 Director when Reinhardt can be seen improving after what they consider “3-4 seasons” of neglect. Highlighting some impressive Reinhardt stats, Keller stated that Reinhardt is roughly tied for first tank with Junker Queen and Sigma in the midrange and lower range play. Keller also revealed that Reinhardt has an over 50% win rate in the supervision 2 Competitive Grandmaster level showing that the hero doesn’t need a buff as much as Roadhog.

While many supervision 2 Fans come to terms with the fact that Reinhardt may not be upgraded anytime soon, some notable issues with the hero. Most responses to Aaron Keller state that Reinhardt is not weak, but rather that his gameplay is boring or that he is easily countered by an Orissa enemy. With many originals Supervision Players chime in, part of the argument for a Reinhardt upgrade is to reflect on what the character was like in the first game. Since Keller refers supervision 2Junker Queen and Sigma, the two tank heroes can be like Reinhardt, and Blizzard prioritizes other characters first.

Because supervision 2 Tanks play differently than these heroes in the original game, some veteran players may feel like they don’t have enough power when the stats prove otherwise. While not fully confirmed, Reinhardt’s stats hint that the hero won’t be receiving buffs anytime soon. Although Roadhog will be receiving a rework soon, the lack of focus on Reinhardt may cause some players to choose another hero.