Overwatch 2 Game Director Responds to Players Who Claim Reinhardt ‘Needs’ Improvements

Overwatch 2 players hoping for Reinhardt improvements may be disappointed once the next balance patch comes out.

Blizzard promises quite a few changes to Overwatch 2 in the future. From big ranking updates to multiple confirmed heroes, there’s a lot to look forward to in the coming months.

One thing that wasn’t mentioned at BlizzCon, however, was any particular balance changes or reworks of existing heroes for Season 8, but that hasn’t stopped fans from demanding that their main characters become more powerful.

In particular, some players began requesting upgrades for Reinhardt, claiming that the German tank needed an upgrade, and game director Aaron Keller ended up addressing those concerns.

Overwatch 2 developer closes lawsuits to upgrade Reinhardt

After confirming that the long-awaited Roadhog rework would arrive in just a few days, fans began teasing the Overwatch 2 boss about other changes to the game’s cast.

“When will that Reinhardt Buff arrive? Or are we just going to continue ignoring that the man needed an upgrade for what, 3 or 4 seasons? asked one fan, insisting that the tank needed some upgrades.

However, according to Aaron K.ANDllerReinhardt is in a pretty healthy position with a positive win rate across the board.

“Is Reinhardt weak or does he feel weak? For low and mid ranks (Diamond and below) he is roughly tied for first place with JQ and Sigma,” the game director revealed.

As for the top tier of the game, Keller further noted that his win rate is above 50% in Grandmaster, seemingly eliminating any chance of a Reinhardt upgrade.

Developer comments also suggest that Junker Queen and Sigma won’t get any buffs either, but with such healthy win rates, there’s always a chance they could end up getting some nerfs in the future.

With Roadhog being reworked soon and Mauga arriving in Season 8, Overwatch 2’s tank roster is getting some pretty major updates, so we’ll have to see how the rest of the cast can stack up against them once the season arrives. next patch.

