Overwatch 2 Hotfix Nerfs A DPS Character

Reflexes The Overwatch 2 hotfix weakens Bastion’s Reconfiguration ability, removing his ability to restore armor when transformed, making him less tanky.

Previously, Bastion’s combination of self-healing, damage reduction, and armor made him tough, leading the developers to make changes for a less frustrating gameplay experience.

Despite the nerf, Bastion is still a solid pick with plenty of health and the ability to melt tanks, requiring caution and teamwork to counterattack effectively.





A recent supervision 2 The hotfix just made it so that Bastion’s Reconfigure skill no longer restores armor when transforming. This important nerf will make the supervision 2 The DPS hero is much less tanky and will make him easier to counter in matches.

Previously, when Bastion used his Reconfigure skill on supervision 2, also returned 50 armor to the hero, effectively acting as a self-heal. This, when combined with his Ironclad passive that reduces damage taken by 20% while transformed and the armor’s 30% innate damage reduction, made him one of the toughest DPS heroes available.

RELATED: This is what happens if Overwatch 2 players get stuck in an enemy spawn during Flashpoint

However, supervision 2The recent revision reduces that survivability a bit. Bastion now no longer regains armor when he uses Reconfigure. According to the developers, the combination of self-healing with his damage reduction made Bastion too skilled to survive ganks and dives, so this change should make playing against the hero a little less frustrating. Bastion’s nerf is the only thing that changed in the patch.

The last few weeks have not been kind to Bastion. supervision 2The September 7 mid-season patch also introduced some other nerfs to the DPS hero. The A-36 Tactical Grenade’s impact damage has been halved to compensate for the increased radius from a previous upgrade, and its Configuration: Ultimate Artillery can no longer deliver critical hits, a bugfix that is technically a nerf.

Bastion is one of the characters who has changed the most since his original appearance in supervision 1. The DPS hero used to become a stationary sentry turret with a shield projector, with the ability to temporarily transform into a mobile tank as his ultimate ability. The hero received a major rework in the sequel, but Bastion was unavailable for several weeks afterwards. supervision 2 released due to a game-breaking exploit. The robotic sentinel has had a bumpy journey and these nerfs don’t make it any easier.

Even so, Bastion remains a terror on the battlefield. Even without self-healing from him, he has more total health than any other DPS hero in supervision 2–even without taking into account the damage reduction of his armor or his Ironclad passive. Despite the nerf, Bastion is still a good pick for any team. Players facing Bastion should now be able to take him out more easily in his Assault mode, but will still need to be careful, as he can easily melt the toughest tanks with a few seconds of concentrated fire.





OVERWATCH 2 RETAIL PATCH NOTES: SEPTEMBER 21, 2023

HERO UPDATES

DAMAGE

BASTION

Developer Comments: Bastion’s self-healing during transformation was doubly effective thanks to the way the Dreadnought passive was combined with armor damage reduction, making him overly capable of surviving ganks and dives.

Reconfigure

No longer restores armor when transforming.

supervision 2 is now available for PC, PS4, PS5, Switch, Xbox One and Xbox Series

MORE: Overwatch 2 Anniversary Store Fixes Two Huge Cosmetic Issues

Source: Blizzard