Overwatch 2 now has a very different relationship with esports

Without a PVE campaign or a multi-million dollar esports league, the future of supervision 2 It now looks very different than what those behind the game once had in mind. Executive Producer Hon. supervision 2 Jared Neuss is not ready to talk details about what Supervision E-sports could be seen without the Supervision League, but he had a lot to share about how the team faced the challenges of last year and refocused on a new long-term vision for the game, at BlizzCon 2023.

An uncertain future

“When we first launched it, we were thinking about the next step ahead of us,” he explained. “What can we include in the second season? What can we get in season three? What can we get in season four? “He was very focused on improving things that we knew needed to be addressed immediately.”

However, as the team began to move forward with the big changes that supervision 2 What they needed (specifically, matchmaking improvements and a new progression system) they also had to start thinking about what comes next.

While the roster of new heroes was underway, Neuss said that “the future was a little murky in terms of what our priorities were and what things we were going to focus on.”

Jared Neuss supervision 2 Executive producer. Image: Blizzard Entertainment

In August, it became clear that the team needed to start thinking about the future. When BlizzCon arrived, they had a clear vision of what awaited them until 2025.

“We’re finally getting to the point where we have a multi-year plan, which feels really good,” he said.

Even if this roadmap isn’t as grand as the decades-old one Blizzard’s executive creative director Warcraft Chris Metzen paid lip service during the BlizzCon opening ceremony, Neuss said turning to her was a big challenge for those working on the game.

Since Microsoft has just finalized its acquisition of the developer behind world of warcraft, Devils and HearthstoneIt seems like a safe bet that Blizzard’s biggest and oldest franchises won’t be going away anytime soon.

But in comparison, the future of supervision 2 It seems like a more open question.

While the competitive and PvP-focused half supervision 2 received largely positive reviews upon release, sentiment around the sequel soured after Blizzard scrapped the long-in-the-works PVE-focused half in early 2023. Add to that the near-imminent demise of Supervision League, and it’s safe to say that the last twelve months have been a tumultuous time for Blizzard’s shooter hero.

Looking ahead, Blizzard wants Supervision to deliver the core PvP experience that players of all levels expect above anything else. This is not to say that the developer is completely giving up on its storytelling ambitions in the Supervision universe, or renege on what remains of its support for the esports ecosystem around the game, but it represents a significant recalibration.

Image: Blizzard Entertainment

What is the core of Supervision?

In 2016, Blizzard’s then-global esports director Nate Nanzer said Polygon that the company’s investments in the Supervision The leagues were an opportunity to broaden the appeal of esports by tying them to geography in a way that was reminiscent of traditional sports leagues.

“When we think about adding stability to esports and esports teams, we believe that localizing esports to some extent by having teams based in the city will unlock additional revenue opportunities for teams that do not exist in the esports ecosystem current electronics,” he said. .

Team USA lifts the Overwatch World Cup trophy at Blizzcon 2019. Photo: Carlton Beener for Blizzard Entertainment.

While the Supervision The World Cup is still alive and well, the event lacks any of these qualities or opportunities. Another key difference between this event and the Supervision League is that the prize pool is funded by the fans.

Neuss said the decision to turn to the player base when it comes to financing the Supervision The World Cup was born out of curiosity. So far, the reception has been positive. “Looking ahead, I can see us doing things like crowdfunding, if the opportunity presents itself.”

Esports remain part of SupervisionIt’s the future, but the relative size of that part may be much more in line with what to expect from the rest of Blizzard’s roster, rather than the exception. That reality may seem disappointing, but it’s a necessary step toward the new destiny the developer now has in mind.

The new center of gravity of supervision 2 They are not electronic sports. It’s the people who keep playing.

Attendees see competitive supervision 2 at BlizzCon 2023. (Photo: Robert Paul for Blizzard Entertainment)

“What was true at launch is that the millions of people who come and play every day are there for competitive play. “They’re there for the fast play, they’re there for the competitive (play),” Neuss said.

“Before we do anything else (and) before we focus on anything else, we really have to make sure that these people are supported and that we give them the experience that we know we can give them and that they want. .”

back to the beginning

In the past, the ranks of Supervision League used to get early access to new characters before the general public. There was logic to why this happened, but it also led to the perception that the development team’s balance decisions were tilted in the direction of competition at a higher level, at the expense of everyone else.

Of course, with the current state of the Supervision League, this may be less of an issue in the future. The sixth season of the franchise concluded in September and, according to a note that Activision Blizzard issued to investors earlier this year, the various teams linked to it are expected to vote on whether it will continue to exist at some point.

Mauga, the 39th hero of Overwatch. (Image: Blizzard Entertainment)

Perhaps it’s a sign of the times that Mauga, the next hero to join the roster, hasn’t been tested by professional players before his announcement at this year’s BlizzCon. Despite that, the conversation about how and who supervision 2 is being poised to rage.

Neuss said the goal is always to make sure the game is balanced across all levels, “which is a challenge, but what it necessarily means is that some heroes will be very good at one level, but not the other.”

“We try to minimize that as much as possible, but if we ever get to the point where a balanced hero for one skill level of play makes it miserable to play against a different level of play, then we have to reduce it.” ,” he said.

While the Supervision The League itself could be on its way out, Neuss made it clear that the organization’s presence in the game would remain where it is.

“What’s in the game is staying in the game. Our goal, regardless of what the future of esports in gaming is, is to make sure that we are always honoring the things that have made the game what it is today and the things that have helped our fans grow.”

Supervision League cosmetics for the Shanghai Dragons. (Image: Blizzard Entertainment )

If the redesigned competitive ranking system shown off at BlizzCon 2023 is any indication, the future of supervision 2 It may be a bit like the past.

Neuss is skeptical about whether the team will work on a “classic overwatch“In the short term, but he said a lot of what that version of the game looked like, and what it did well, will likely inform the next era of the game.

“I want us to go back to some of the things that worked very, very well in Supervision But I also don’t want to be indebted to that forever,” he said.