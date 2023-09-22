Overwatch 2 players criticize the most ‘unfun’ meta since the game began

The Overwatch 2 community has been a rollercoaster since the game’s release. As the game approaches its one-year anniversary, players have criticized Overwatch 2’s meta and believe it is in poor shape.

It seems like it’s been a tough time for OW2 players lately. After the hype for Season 6’s PvE content died down, problems arose. A major bug was recently discovered in Illari and players have also noticed that Blizzard has been reusing old skins.

Article continues after ad.

More recently, there has been talk about the game’s meta. Tanks have been a big topic of discussion among OW2 players. But now, the entire meta of the game is up in the air. Players claim that the FPS title is in one of its most worrying states since its launch and is no longer fun.

Article continues after ad.

Overwatch 2 meta needs a patch

According to Overwatch 2 Reddit user, the meta could be the least fun since it appeared on the scene in October 2022.

Article continues after ad.

“This has to be the least fun meta in YEARS. Each game ends with a Zarya/Orisa/Bastion in the lobby. Losing? Switch to Bastion and you’ll get a free win. How come this isn’t patched yet? NO ONE is having fun with this. “I prefer to play mysterious heroes with bs RNG,” they explained to the community.

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest updates on esports, gaming and more.

Orisa, in particular, has also come under a lot of criticism in recent seasons. “Orisa is poorly designed. I don’t know why they modified it to counter half the tank squad in a 5v5 configuration,” said one OW2 user. Another fan chimed in saying, “His design is too easy. Her skill level is so low that even Junk looks at her. Her cooldowns should be longer and/or one of them’s CC immunity should be removed. Her equipment is too powerful given how easy she is.”

Article continues after ad.

Article continues after ad.

One user even suggested that OW2 “doesn’t feel fun or satisfying. Every game ends up having the same 3-6 heroes, and there’s very little versatility in playstyles within that cast, so it gets exhausting.”

A counterpoint to all this was funny but highly upvoted: “I don’t think I’ve ever seen Overwatch players happy with any meta.” With Overwatch 2 Season 7 on the horizon, players will be looking forward to some interesting changes to the meta.