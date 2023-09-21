Overwatch 2 Players Slam Blizzard’s ‘Disrespectful’ Move to Give Away Premium Mercy Skin

Overwatch 2 players are criticizing Blizzard’s “disrespectful” decision to give away a premium Mercy skin after previously selling it in the store.

Since Overwatch transitioned to Overwatch 2, the change meant a new monetization model for Blizzard’s hero shooter. Moving away from a paid game with loot boxes, Overwatch is now a free-to-play game with a skin store.

And with that new store, it means being able to buy skins you like; However, it also means that Blizzard has majority control over pricing and availability.

This has never been clearer than with a recent Mercy Owl Guardian skin. Having previously been sold in the store, the developers are now giving it away and fans are not happy.

The Owl Guardian Mercy skin has been around for a while, since January 2023 to be exact, and has seen rotations in the in-game store ever since. More recently, it returned with a higher price, with a profit margin of 100 coins.

However, after the latest store update, the developers have seen fit to bring back the skin once again, although this time not for sale but for free. Announced on September 21, the skin can now be obtained for free for players with a Prime Gaming subscription.

Players have not taken the news well from the beginning, as the Overwatch streamer claims. Skiestí said, “Selling this mask (or any mask) in-store and then making it available literally weeks later through Amazon Prime is… such a disrespectful decision.”

And players on the Mercy Main subreddit also shared the same sentiment. “Well, now I regret buying it in that bundle a while ago,” one player commented in a thread.

“Never pay for a skin again. At some point they will be given away,” wrote another.

While the skin isn’t completely “free,” if it turns out you’re already paying for a Prime subscription for something else, it may seem that way.