Overwatch 2 Season 8: Release date, new hero and battle pass information

Summary supervision 2 Season 8 is headlined by a new tank hero, Mauga, who has long been teased before his debut.

The Season 8 Battle Pass will also be revamped, with a new feature that allows players to earn Mythic skins from previous seasons.

Blizzard has plans for the future of supervision 2including new DPS and support heroes, a competitive rework, and additions to the Hero Mastery system.





supervision 2 Season 8 will arrive soon as the last season of 2023 (and the first of 2024), and it should bring a lot to conclude the year and welcome the new one. The game has had its fair share of ups and downs in 2023, and in May it was revealed that the long-awaited PvE mode would never arrive in the form originally promised. However, regular updates have been made without interruption, with a host of new heroes, maps and modes, along with plenty of cosmetics to unlock.

season 8 of supervision 2 is no exception, and a new tank hero will be a highlight of the upcoming season. Also of interest is a revamp of the Battle Pass, which could address at least one of the concerns and frustrations players have had with the system since its launch. supervision 2 It features more aggressive monetization techniques than its paid predecessor, and options like unlocking heroes in the Battle Pass have moved it away from the original ethos focused on equal sharing of heroes for everyone. Unfortunately, that fundamental change will remain, but not everything will remain stagnant.

When Overwatch 2 Season 8 launches

December 5, 2023

supervision 2 Season 8 will arrive on December 5, 2023., the same day Season 7 comes out. Based on last year’s schedule, this should be a week before the annual Winter Wonderland event begins, which will bring holiday spirit, skins, and map overhauls to the game during the holiday season. The season is likely to last until early February, as the seasons have run consistently over periods of about three months, mostly following Tuesday start and end dates, according to tradition.

Who is the new hero of Overwatch 2 season 8?

Mauga (tank)

The new hero supervision 2 Season 8 is Mauga, the first new tank since Season 2 hero Ramattra. A test period on November 3 already made it playable for one weekend, available live in all modes except Competitive. Starting December 5, Mauga will be available instantly to anyone who purchases the Season 8 Premium Battle Pass or upon reaching level 45 in the free alternative. Missing Season 8 shouldn’t mean missing out on the new hero permanently, as completing hero challenges usually offers a way to unlock new additions later.

Mauga is intended to be played as an aggressive tank, with offensive characteristics that support its ability to stay alive on the battlefield. Mauga’s main damage comes in the form of two chain weapons, Gunny and Cha-Cha, which work as a pair to ignite enemies and then hit them while they’re on fire. The crit gives Mauga temporary health thanks to the Berserker passive, meaning the best defense is a good offense. An ability called Overrun serves a similar function to Reinhardt’s Charge with a Doomfist-like stomp at the end, and Cardiac Overdrive reduces damage taken to nearby allies while offering healing in exchange for damage dealt.

Mauga’s ultimate ability is Cage Fight, which deploys a cylindrical barrier to trap players inside. He has unlimited ammo while the effect persists, giving him a good chance of taking down opponents at close range. Throughout all this violence, Mauga is able to remain cheerful and outgoing, with a boisterous personality that he claims emerged after his increased size and strength. He is responsible for at least one act of kindness, letting Baptiste go off the radar to free himself from Talon during an operation, but this seems to be the exception to the rule.

What the Overwatch 2 Season 8 Battle Pass entails

Mythic skins can be obtained from previous OW2 seasons

The battle pass for season 8 supervision 2 It should work in the same basic way as previous passes, albeit with a tweak to the rewards. All players will have access to a free tier, while purchasing the Season 8 Battle Pass will unlock a broader and more impressive list of rewards as you progress. Like the battle passes starting with Season 5 and continuing, the Season 8 battle pass should have an overarching theme and identity to guide what’s included, addressing complaints from previous seasons that battle passes they might be too random in general.

The great change in supervision 2 The Season 8 Battle Pass lies in how the Mythic skins are distributed. Reaching a high Battle Pass level has always been the requirement to unlock a new Mythic skin each season, offering extensive design and customization details that surpass even the bar set by legendaries. Starting in Season 8, players will be able to select previous Mythic skins. that they haven’t yet unlocked in place of the current one if they so choose, making it possible to acquire high-priority Mythics from the past with the Premium Battle Pass.

supervision 2 has introduced seven Mythic skins so far, starting with Cyber ​​Demon Genji from Season 1 of the Battle Pass and, most recently, adding Onryō Hanzo for Season 7.

The future of Overwatch 2 after season 8

New Support and DPS Heroes

Blizzard has not drawn up a specific roadmap for the future of supervision 2 Season 8 has passed, but the developer has made some specific plans clear. After Mauga, New characters will be coming in the form of the DPS hero Venture and a support hero codenamed Space Ranger.. A competitive rework is planned for Season 9, which will provide more transparency into ranking promotions and demotions, as detailed in a video available on the official site. Play Overwatch Twitter account, as well as a new rank above Grandmaster called Ultimate, the new Emerald weapon rewards a rank reset for all players and a revised placement system.

The recently added Hero Mastery system will receive some additions with a 3-player co-op mode called Gauntlet and new missions for D.va, Echo, Genji, Lucio and Mei. A new Clash game mode will return to a reworked Hanamura (now called Hanaoka). These plans should offer a lot to look forward to in the coming seasons, although details on scheduling are still generally vague. For now, supervision 2 Season 8 may provide the new hero Mauga and an improved system for acquiring Mythic skins through the Battle Pass when it finally arrives on December 5.

