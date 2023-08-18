Overwatch 2: The director responds to the many negative reviews on Steam

surveillance 2 came under fire check the bombing by users on Steam, in a decidedly heavy-handed way, to push the manager to answer to this attack in an official blog post covering various topics related to the game.

aaron kellerthe director of Overwatch 2, mentioned the large number of negative reviews that identified it precisely as a bombardment of reviews, or rather as a coordinated action by several players to undermine the reputation of the game: “We launched on Steam last week, and although we ended up under review blitz was not a pleasant experience, it was great to see new players join Overwatch 2 for the first time,” Keller wrote.

“Our goal with Overwatch 2 was to make the game more accessible than ever for more people than before”, added the director, thus also explaining some changes made in the new chapter compared to the previous one.