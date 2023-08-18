Overwatch 2: The director responds to the many negative reviews on Steam
surveillance 2 came under fire check the bombing by users on Steam, in a decidedly heavy-handed way, to push the manager to answer to this attack in an official blog post covering various topics related to the game.
aaron kellerthe director of Overwatch 2, mentioned the large number of negative reviews that identified it precisely as a bombardment of reviews, or rather as a coordinated action by several players to undermine the reputation of the game: “We launched on Steam last week, and although we ended up under review blitz was not a pleasant experience, it was great to see new players join Overwatch 2 for the first time,” Keller wrote.
“Our goal with Overwatch 2 was to make the game more accessible than ever for more people than before”, added the director, thus also explaining some changes made in the new chapter compared to the previous one.
Keller also responds with a deeper analysis.
Keller calls the action a veritable review blitz, but also elaborates on the issue in the official blog post: “Many reviews on Steam mention the removal of the PvE component which was announced in 2019 as one of the main reasons for dissatisfaction with the game”, explained the director, “we understand that this announcement was about an ambitious project that we finally failed to put together”.
So not only is there a mass of unformed hate under the negative reviews, this has gone down loud and clear to the developers and Keller addresses the issue, but the solution is still to move on: “We can’t go back in time, what can we do we can continue enrich and improve Overwatch 2. This is our way forward. That means more maps, heroes, game modes, missions, stories, events, cosmetics, and features.”
As we have seen, Overwatch 2 would be the worst game ever on Steam, according to the opinions of users, two-thirds of whom come from China, since users have been blocked for a long time due to the lack of agreement between Blizzard and NetEase.