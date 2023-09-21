Overwatch 2 Year 1 Offers Limited Time Rewards

It is already the first anniversary of Overwatch 2, with game content and rewards for players. At approximately 9 am, event participants will be able to obtain skins, cosmetics and in-game credits without having to wait for anything.

It was added in the latest patch, with no FPS branding or return like Winter Wonderland and Battle for Olympus. Assault, Catch-A-Mari, and Starwatch: Galactic Rescue will be available next week, followed by royal games and Mischief & Magic last week.

Overwatch 2 Anniversary also allows you to earn a maximum of 3,000 credits in specific activities. Above, player icons and presentations are just some of the rewards offered in the best ways to play.

It is worth remembering that the party began on October 9, but the Anniversary Celebration will be open on the 16th or 16th, so there is not yet time to decide what is the best way to enjoy your customs.

The Overwatch 2 Anniversary Event is now LIVE and you are invited 🥳 💥Returning game modes

🛍️ Anniversary store for a limited time

💰 More ways to earn Overwatch credits More information: https://t.co/iagKiw3bTx pic.twitter.com/ZtZwy1wYBm — Overwatch (@PlayOverwatch) September 19, 2023

Overwatch 2 is available on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series, Nintendo Switch and PC.

Hero Mastery comes to Overwatch 2 permanently

Last September, Blizzard added Hero Mastery permanently to Overwatch 2. The experience is tailored to each character and offers a new alternative to mastering their unique powers. Click here to learn more.