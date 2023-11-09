Overwatch 2’s Space Ranger Should Look More Like Mercy Than Illari

Reflexes BlizzCon 2023 showed off interesting updates for Overwatch 2, including new game modes, maps, and heroes like the tank character Mauga and the upcoming support character codenamed “Space Ranger.”

Space Ranger is expected to launch in season 12, possibly around July 2024, and fans hope she will have similarities to Mercy instead of Illari, focusing on healing and training her team.

Details on the Space Ranger are limited, but she may have a smart burst SMG weapon and rocket pods for mobility. It is speculated that her healing abilities will be tied to her SMG, making her a unique support hero who focuses on healing rather than damage.





BlizzCon 2023 was packed with a lot of information, much of which had to do with the future of supervision 2. Much to the excitement of hero-shooter fans, new game modes, maps and heroes were revealed at the convention. In addition to the long-awaited tank character Mauga, the community got a sneak peek at an upcoming support character codenamed “Space Ranger” for now.

At the moment, it looks like Space Ranger is being targeted for a season 12 release. This lines up with supervision 2Mauga’s current character release model will launch in Season 8, followed by the new DPS hero Venture in Season 10. Although Season 12 probably won’t come out until July 2024, some people are hoping that when the Martian hero will debut. he will share more similarities with Mercy than Illari.

Overwatch 2 needs more support heroes focused on empowering your team

Season 7 of supervision 2 now has a total of ten supporting characters, three of which were released after supervision 2 he left. The most recent of these is Illari, a support hero who is capable of dealing impressive amounts of damage when he is in the right hands. As such, since Season 6, Illari has seen his fair share of contention due to his Healing Pylon and damage stats that recently resulted in nerfs to his Solar Rifle. Of course, controversy over supports that can ensure eliminations has existed since the first Supervision was released in 2016. The following six support heroes are the most criticized for being able to deal a high amount of damage:

illari

zenyatta

Baptist

Kiriko

Ana

Moira

Space Ranger should take a page out of Mercy and Lifeweaver’s book

The details for OW2 The Space Ranger is scattered at the moment, but according to Blizzard it will come equipped with a weapon that has been described as a “Smart Burst SMG.” It’s too early to say for sure what the “smart” element of this weaponry means, but it could mean that the SMG will have some sort of auto-tracking feature. Additionally, rocket pods extending from the Space Ranger’s shoulders can act similarly to Pharah’s Hover Jets and allow for high-mobility maneuvers. This may not mean that she will be able to fly like Mercy, but it could be an avenue that leads to greater aerial healing.

Additionally, while SMGs are known for dealing damage, it’s possible that they are actually Space Ranger’s method of healing. In supervision 2In this case, this would be ideal considering that the game already has several good supports. OH characters with abilities that allow them to fight squishy characters. Because of this, Space Ranger’s focus should be entirely on healing, with some variations like Mercy’s damage amplification and Lifeweaver’s Life Grip. Of course, he should still have a way to defend himself, similar to Lifeweaver’s Thorn Volley or Mercy’s Caduceus Blaster, but it shouldn’t be a main part of his team.

Space Ranger’s focus should be entirely on healing.

If Space Ranger joins supervision 2 in season 12 as a support who behaves similarly to Mercy, this could be healthy for the diversity of the supporting character roster. Unfortunately, it seems that the supervision 2 The community will have to wait quite a while to get their hands on Space Ranger. Hopefully, as 2024 approaches, Blizzard will reveal more information about the mysterious Martian’s abilities.