Overwatch League officially ends as Blizzard focuses on ‘new direction’

Six years after its dazzling launch, Blizzard’s great experiment appears to be over. Blizzard has confirmed in a statement to IGN that it is “transitioning the Overwatch League,” seemingly spelling the end of the competition that was once considered the future of esports.

“We are transitioning the Overwatch League and evolving competitive Overwatch in a new direction,” an Activision Blizzard spokesperson told IGN. “We are grateful to everyone who made OWL possible and remain focused on building our vision of a revitalized esports program. We are excited to share details with all of you in the near future.”

Blizzard’s statement follows earlier reports of a vote that would determine the fate of the league at the end of the season, which concluded on October 1 with a Grand Finals that Kotaku described as “beautiful and depressing.” Teams were given the opportunity to sign an updated operating agreement, with a $6 million cash payment for teams that opted not to continue. Activision Blizzard has previously noted that Overwatch League revenue represents less than 1 percent of the company’s net income.

The end of the Overwatch League doesn’t necessarily mean the end of competitive Overwatch. Overwatch League commissioner Sean Miller has previously said that Blizzard remains “committed to a competitive ecosystem in 2024 and beyond,” whatever that final appearance may look like.

Meanwhile, the Toronto Defiant pays homage to the OWL in its own, somewhat unconventional way.

It wasn’t meant to be like this. Six years ago, Blizzard announced the Overwatch League as a bold new effort in the burgeoning esports scene. Teams were tied to individual cities and buying a franchise cost a cool $20 million. Overwatch was among the most popular games in the world after its big debut in 2016, generating unprecedented excitement in the Overwatch League.

In 2018 we debated whether the Overwatch League would succeed or fail, pointing out investments like the $90 million investment with Twitch while also pointing out that Overwatch isn’t the best esports to watch. In the years since, Overwatch’s popularity has waned amid several controversies and the mixed success of its sequel, Overwatch 2.

Now the verdict is in: It had its moments and its share of passionate fans, but the Overwatch League was never able to match Activision Blizzard’s lofty expectations for the competition.

It’s been a tough time for esports in general over the past year, with one Valorant team owner calling it “one of the worst things you can get into” in June. High viewership has not translated into strong revenue, and with investment constantly drying up, many owners are finding themselves deep in the red.

Who knows where Blizzard and esports in general will go from here. But at least the Overwatch League was certainly fun while it lasted.

