Health

“Overwhelmed by number of infections, 20 calls per hour”

Photo of James Reno James Reno43 mins ago
0 14 2 minutes read

Family doctors are “overwhelmed by the number of infections“Covid” in recent weeks. We receive continuous phone calls to report positivity and procedures related to quarantines and isolation, as well as requests for assistance on symptoms. We find it hard to follow patients during study hours, since messages and calls are continuous for the insertion of positives on regional platforms. AND assistance to other pathologies risks going into suffering“This is the alarm cry of the national secretary of the Federation of general practitioners (Fimmg), Silvestro Scotti, who tells Adnkronos Salute about the difficulties of the white coats of the territory in recent days.

Read also

“The contagiousness of the Omicron variant together with the fact that, thanks to vaccines, the majority of Covid cases can be managed on the territory – he explains – involves an important work overload for which doctors are not supported and which does not seem to be considered at the level institutional. In an hour I received up to 20 phone calls, especially for reports of positivity. And a patient in isolation calls, for various needs, at least 2 or 3 times a day. In Campania we have made reports even on holidays. Personally, among my patients, since December 27 (including 31, 1 and 2) I have reported 30 positives but they have not yet been taken over by the Control Swab Districts. And this concerns at least 60 doctors in my district. ”

Bureaucratic procedures weigh the most “but there is also the need to reassure and give answers to infected patients who, in part, are afraid of the consequences of the virus and, in part, are frightened by the bureaucratic procedure to which they are bound to the management of isolation and subsequent social reintegration “. And then there are “non-Covid patients, especially chronic ones, who are unable to contact their family doctors because they are blocked by the avalanche of requests from the infected. Requests that take a long time, but which are necessary to activate the indispensable procedures, starting with the request for the molecular buffer “.

According to Scotti, the pressure on the territory of this wave is underestimated. “In the previous waves – he concludes – we have already seen millions of Italians at home. But the concentration of cases that exists at the moment is much higher. If in the previous phases, in my cases, the problem concerned 10% of my patients, today it affects over 13.5%. With an increase of 3.5% in three weeks. In the face of this, however, we have no support “.

Source link

Photo of James Reno James Reno43 mins ago
0 14 2 minutes read
Photo of James Reno

James Reno

Editor-in-Chief, James loves playing games and loves to write about them more. He knows a lot about entertainment because he has done a drama course. James loves writing, so he is our writer. email: james@d1softballnews.com

Related Articles

Nutri-Score and NutrInform Battery. Are Nestlé and Ferrero doing dress rehearsals?

3 weeks ago

Bassetti “Enough swabs and quarantines” / “Now colds with vaccine, change the rules”

1 week ago

What should people with high blood pressure eat? Bananas, potatoes, eggs or beer?

6 days ago

thus physical activity counteracts cognitive decline

3 weeks ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Health

“Overwhelmed by number of infections, 20 calls per hour”

Photo of James Reno James Reno43 mins ago
0 0 2 minutes read

Family doctors are “overwhelmed by the number of infections“Covid” in recent weeks. We receive continuous phone calls to report positivity and procedures related to quarantines and isolation, as well as requests for assistance on symptoms. We find it hard to follow patients during study hours, since messages and calls are continuous for the insertion of positives on regional platforms. AND assistance to other pathologies risks going into suffering“This is the alarm cry of the national secretary of the Federation of general practitioners (Fimmg), Silvestro Scotti, who tells Adnkronos Salute about the difficulties of the white coats of the territory in recent days.

Read also

“The contagiousness of the Omicron variant together with the fact that, thanks to vaccines, the majority of Covid cases can be managed on the territory – he explains – involves an important work overload for which doctors are not supported and which does not seem to be considered at the level institutional. In an hour I received up to 20 phone calls, especially for reports of positivity. And a patient in isolation calls, for various needs, at least 2 or 3 times a day. In Campania we have made reports even on holidays. Personally, among my patients, since December 27 (including 31, 1 and 2) I have reported 30 positives but they have not yet been taken over by the Control Swab Districts. And this concerns at least 60 doctors in my district. ”

Bureaucratic procedures weigh the most “but there is also the need to reassure and give answers to infected patients who, in part, are afraid of the consequences of the virus and, in part, are frightened by the bureaucratic procedure to which they are bound to the management of isolation and subsequent social reintegration “. And then there are “non-Covid patients, especially chronic ones, who are unable to contact their family doctors because they are blocked by the avalanche of requests from the infected. Requests that take a long time, but which are necessary to activate the indispensable procedures, starting with the request for the molecular buffer “.

According to Scotti, the pressure on the territory of this wave is underestimated. “In the previous waves – he concludes – we have already seen millions of Italians at home. But the concentration of cases that exists at the moment is much higher. If in the previous phases, in my cases, the problem concerned 10% of my patients, today it affects over 13.5%. With an increase of 3.5% in three weeks. In the face of this, however, we have no support “.

Source link

Photo of James Reno James Reno43 mins ago
0 0 2 minutes read
Photo of James Reno

James Reno

Editor-in-Chief, James loves playing games and loves to write about them more. He knows a lot about entertainment because he has done a drama course. James loves writing, so he is our writer. email: james@d1softballnews.com

Related Articles

How Much Pomegranate to Eat for Heart, Hair, Skin, and High Blood Sugar? Incredible

November 20, 2021

Other than turmeric, here’s what the antioxidant food would be against bad cholesterol and cardiovascular diseases

2 weeks ago

It is not only rich in vitamin C this fruit that would make you go out of your body and protect us from aging

November 25, 2021

It seems incredible but according to some researchers, making bread at home would bring these 3 health benefits

November 2, 2021

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button