overwhelmed while taking lessons – Libero Quotidiano





A new tragedy on the ski slopes. It happened on Saturday 15 January in the French Alps, where a 5-year-old English girl died, because she was overwhelmed and killed by a skier who hit her while the girl was taking a ski lesson. It happened around 11 in Flaine, in the Haute-Savoie region. The little girl was teaching when she was hit by a 40-year-old skier arriving at high speed. The girl died while being transported to the hospital by helicopter.

The victim was on an easy track, classified blue and, according to the prosecutor, she was about to turn right when she was hit hard by the skier arrived at high speed who tried in vain to avoid it. The girl lived in Geneva and was on vacation in the family home. The same investor gave her first aid on the runway despite being in a state of shock, but for the little one there was nothing to do, points out I read.

