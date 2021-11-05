Sports

overwhelming evidence of new treason? Where and with whom they spotted it – Libero Quotidiano

Photo of Kim Lee Kim Lee13 hours ago
0 25 1 minute read


This time the marriage between Wanda Nara And Mauro Icardi seems to have come to an end for real. He disappeared from social media, she was spotted in the streets of the center of Milan, in the company of the assistant and a friend. “Wanda separated, I spoke to her just this morning”, said Yanina Latorre, a friend of Nara, to the Argentine program Los Angeles de la mañana.

With those who tried before Suarez. Out the name, Wanda Nara humiliated: for Icardi it's really over

Wanda’s confidante did not limit herself to these statements, she also showed her phone live on television with the messages received from Nara. One of them reads: “I’m alone in Milan, I’m working and I don’t want to know anything about anything anymore ”. It is not yet known what exactly happened to precipitate the situation again, which seemed to have returned. And instead Icardi returned to Paris, while Nara remained in Milan: moreover, the social signals are unequivocal, with Mauro who deactivated his Instagram profile and Wanda who instead removed all the photos of the couple.

Wanda Nara and Icardi, the red light video that blows everything up: over forever, background forbidden to minors

Also according to the Argentine media, the second and final removal would have depended on a new contact between Icardi and Eugenia Suarez. Which would have even joined him in Paris, unleashing the fury of Wanda, who at that point would no longer want to hear reasons. In short, this time the marriage seems to be over for real.

Icardi, other horns? Wanda Nara's revenge: she returns to Milan and ... undresses. Red dot photo | Look

Source link

Photo of Kim Lee Kim Lee13 hours ago
0 25 1 minute read
Photo of Kim Lee

Kim Lee

Kim is a Chinese girl and has studied in England. Kim loves playing video games, she likes Fortnite games. Kim likes Hollywood movies. Kim's English is very good, so she became a writer. Email : kim@d1softballnews.com

Related Articles

Zazzeri fastest of all in the 50 style! Martinenghi second in the 100 breaststroke! Ok Scozzoli and Panziera – OA Sport

2 days ago

De Silvestri and Arnautovic raise Bologna: Cagliari sinks at Dall’Ara. It ends 2-0

4 days ago

Dead Antonia Terzi: engineer in F1 with Ferrari and Williams, he invented the walrus nose

4 days ago

exams revealed a contracture

5 days ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button