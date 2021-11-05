overwhelming evidence of new treason? Where and with whom they spotted it – Libero Quotidiano





This time the marriage between Wanda Nara And Mauro Icardi seems to have come to an end for real. He disappeared from social media, she was spotted in the streets of the center of Milan, in the company of the assistant and a friend. “Wanda separated, I spoke to her just this morning”, said Yanina Latorre, a friend of Nara, to the Argentine program Los Angeles de la mañana.





Wanda’s confidante did not limit herself to these statements, she also showed her phone live on television with the messages received from Nara. One of them reads: “I’m alone in Milan, I’m working and I don’t want to know anything about anything anymore ”. It is not yet known what exactly happened to precipitate the situation again, which seemed to have returned. And instead Icardi returned to Paris, while Nara remained in Milan: moreover, the social signals are unequivocal, with Mauro who deactivated his Instagram profile and Wanda who instead removed all the photos of the couple.





Also according to the Argentine media, the second and final removal would have depended on a new contact between Icardi and Eugenia Suarez. Which would have even joined him in Paris, unleashing the fury of Wanda, who at that point would no longer want to hear reasons. In short, this time the marriage seems to be over for real.



