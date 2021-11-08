overwhelming passion in Los Angeles



Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck: the return of “Bennifer”. The long love story

If it were a film by Lina Wertmuller, the title could be: “Overwhelmed by unstoppable passion, in the blue sky of Los Angeles”. Because the one that has brought together the eternally beautiful for the past 6 months Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck, aka “Bennifer“, Engaged in 2002 and back together 19 years later, it really seems to be Love with a capital a. Despite the many detractors, the conspiracy theorists they see in theirs reunion an elaborate marketing operation to refresh their image (as if they needed it), the pessimists who have been guessing for months “so it doesn’t (re) last”, we girls with a tender heart and a runaway imagination we look at them, enjoy and dream. And we do it for many reasons, not just one, which we will now list.

Meanwhile, the couple, increasingly in love and close-knit, was pinched before embarking on a private flight departing from Los Angeles, while exchanging effusions and passionate kisses, under the eyes halfway between the embarrassed and the impatient of the pilot and the flight attendants. Beautiful, accomplices and lost in each other’s arms and eyes, they really looked like they were on the set of a Hollywood movie.

The Bennifers: cover couple

We look at them and dream, we said, because in the meantime together they are beautiful, and after the fall of the Brangelina we had to find a replacement. Honestly, after Ben, Jennifer had slipped a series of partners to fail one after the other: from puny and inconsistent (physically speaking, mind you) Marc Anthony to excessive (in every sense) Alex Rodriguez. With Affleck, on the other hand, they form a cover, postcard, Hollywood comedy couple with an obligatory happy ending.

The Bennifers: the reheated soup tastes even better

We look at the Bennifers and enjoy because they are the living confirmation that not only the reheated soup is not true that it is no longer good, but it can also surpass the one just made. Just think of baked pasta, cabbage soup, Neapolitan pastiera: the world is full of even more “delicious” heated things.

The Bennifers: Passion doesn’t end at 50

Last But not least, Jennifer Lopez, born in 1969 and Ben Affleck, ’72, remind us and teach us that passion does not end with the “enta” but can indeed be even stronger, precisely because it is deeper, matured, reasoned, in the “doors”. We do not stop hoping, feeling butterflies in the stomach and dreaming of great loves and overwhelming passions just because the biological clock reminds us that we are out of time.

As Pirandello wrote: “Love watched time and laughed, because it knew it didn’t need it. He pretended to die for a day, and to bloom again in the evening, with no laws to respect. He fell asleep in a corner of his heart for a time that did not exist. He fled without leaving, he returned without having left, time was dying and he remained … “.

And the Bennifers seem to have understood this perfectly well.