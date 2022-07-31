OVO Fest 2022: Drake Wows Fans With Special Appearance From Nelly Furtado

Drake seems to be in the mood to give flowers to all the artists he loves. After singing ‘I Want It That Way’ with the Backstreet Boys during their DNA World Tour the first week of July, he recently surprised his fans by surprising them by bringing Nelly Furtado up on stage during a number he billed as the All Canadian North Stars. at his OVO Fest 2022.

Kicking off his special concert series called October World Weekend, Drake brought Nelly Furtado onto the stage, quickly sending fans into a drunken state. For the uninitiated, Nelly is on stage after a five-year hiatus: her last tour was in 2017. The Toronto icon marked Nelly’s debut with her single “Promiscuous Girl,” which got fans excited. Drake used his last act to pay tribute to all Canadian artists.

Drake, along with Nelly Furtado, released his very first single “I’m Like a Bird” featuring “Promiscuous Girl” and a few other bangers. He later took to Instagram to share a series of photos with the caption, “And though my love is rare. And even if my love is trueeeee. Nelly also returned the favor by sharing a short clip from their rare performance. She captioned the video as “pigeons homies” with an emoticon of a glowing star and an owl.

While addressing the audience at the local History venue, Drake called the night “the most important night” of his life. He told the audience, “I like to treat people the right way. Because that’s the only way to get that next person out of the house to come do what they’re going to do now.

Drake playing with Nelly Furtado (Photo by [email protected])

He added while teasing Nelly’s appearance: ‘I don’t care how hard you sang tonight…right now I need you to sing as hard as you can because it took a long time here… This next person’s music has changed my life so much. I love her with all my heart, so when she comes here, you better show her some fucking love too.

Artists like Keshia Chanté, Kardinal Offishall, Shawn Desman, Rascalz and others also took part in the concert. The three-day event will also highlight industry stalwarts such as Lil Wayne, Nicki Minaj, Chris Brown and Lil Baby.

Loyal Drake and Nelly Furtado fans took to Twitter to share their excitement. “Oh f**k drake pulled out nelly Furtardo. Dead,” one elated fan said as another chimed in, “You wouldn’t catch me at a drake concert but omg I would sacrifice my life to see Nelly Furtado. One user said, “Drake bringing out Nelly Furtado in Toronto is iconic but the performance itself but a little criminal, glad it brought me back to my furtado s**t. »

The following tweeted: “Not Drake resurrecting Nelly Furtado. Epic. Another user said, “Nelly Furtado has bops for real and I love that Drake is a stan.” Meanwhile, one person claimed, “Drake removing Nelly Furtado is not something I knew I needed. One user shared, “Drake bringing out Nelly Furtado is such a power move” as, another concluded, “Drake is so cute like the Nelly Furtado thing just made my day.” »

Nelly Furtado put on her firecrackers with Drake (Photo by [email protected])

You wouldn’t catch me at a drake concert but omg I would sacrifice my life to see Nelly Furtado https://t.co/7yQODjvM7T — chlod (resurrected boss) (@chlodgshore) July 30, 2022

Drake bringing nelly furtado to toronto is iconic but the performance itself but a little criminal glad it brought me back on my furtado shiiiiiiit — taylor moon (@moonbeantay) July 31, 2022

Drake pulling Nelly Furtado ain’t something I knew I needed — Julius (@JuJuSkyWalker) July 31, 2022

Drake is so cute like Nelly Furtado’s thing just made my day — Brody ✩ (@britmebaby) July 30, 2022

