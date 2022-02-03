OVR, an AR metaverse based on Ethereum, adopts Polygon to solve the problem of scalability

Ethereum (ETH) started the non-fungible token (NFT) craze, but minting and trading NFTs – then integrating this concept into larger projects and the metaverse – may not be viable due to the high gas fee. Fortunately, alternatives exist today.

OVR, a decentralized augmented reality (AR) project based on NFT, recently decided to move from Ethereum to Polygon (MATIC), a Layer-2 chain that guarantees greater scalability and flexibility.

A decentralized AR experience

OVR was born as an open-source AR platform based on Ethereum that allows any user with smart glasses or any mobile device to interact with the real world through AR experiences. The platform has recently integrated the concept of metaverse: it plans to build a 3D virtual world belonging entirely to the community. It will be an alternative to Meta, a company formerly known as Facebook, which is trying to impose its vision.

OVR proposes a new standard in AR experiences by placing itself as the first content browser in which it is not the users who choose the contents: it is the world itself that sends them possible experiences based on their geographical location.

With OVR, users can create 3D content conveniently in the metaverse, own the space where the content is hosted in the form of an NFT, and place it anywhere in the world. To this end, OVR is building a global nation represented by an open AR metaverse based on Web 3.0.

Thanks to the recent partnership with Threedium, an award-winning 3D and AR platform, users can create and request stunning 3D objects in the OVR metaverse.

The OVR layer, mapped 1: 1 to the physical world, became operational about a year after the launch of the project: to date, over 750,000 units of OVRLand have been sold. There are over 25,270 owners of OVRLand, suggesting that the project is growing very fast – it has already managed to reach half the size of Sandbox, one of the most popular metaverse projects at the moment.

OVR is based on two types of tokens:

OVRLand, or the NFTs representing the plots of land mapped in the physical world.

OVRToken, fungible tokens that allow users to access a wide variety of operations within the ecosystem such as the purchase of OVRLand, participation in the governance process, staking for nodes and liquidity extraction, l ” purchase of products on the OVR marketplace and so on.

The advantages of Polygon

OVR has seen massive growth in recent months: more and more AR and metaverse enthusiasts are recognizing the great value this ecosystem offers. To cope with the growing demand and activity, the platform decided to solve the scalability problem by switching to Polygon, a process started in January.

The team behind the OVR project explored multiple options and ultimately chose to switch to Polygon, a network formerly known as Matic. The choice to integrate with this Layer-2 chain was driven by various factors:

Transaction costs

Good compromise between performance and decentralization, vision of the project

Current adoption rate

Proximity to the Ethereum ecosystem, compatibility with the EVM

Holders of OVRToken can use the official Polygon Bridge to move their ERC-20 tokens from Ethereum to Polygon and vice versa. This step will not change OVR UX in any way. For the primary market, users will be able to shop on Ethereum, Binance Smart Chain (BSC) and Polygon with OVR tokens.

Polygon connects blockchain and decentralized applications (DApps) to Ethereum via sidechain. When using Ethereum via the Polygon layer, transactions are settled immediately and gas fees are almost nil.

OVR’s decision to move to Polygon is expected to accelerate the expansion of its metaverse network, which is already growing at an incredibly rapid pace.

