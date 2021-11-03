Ovs shopping continues: agreement to take over 11 Gap stores in Italy

Listen to the audio version of the article

Ovs acquires the network of Gap brand stores in Italy. The agreement is subject to the completion of the consultation procedure with trade unions, expected in the coming weeks: the sale will take place in February 2022. The partnership between the two companies began in 2020 with a franchising agreement that provided for the inclusion of the GapKids brand in Ovs stores and the sale of the Gap collections for men, women and children in e-commerce.

Ovs. Now the Italian brand will also acquire the stand alone Gap stores in Italy. On October 20, Gap Inc. announced the strategic review of the business in Europe. The transfer to Ovs of the 11 stores in Italy will allow Gap to maintain a presence on the market through a more efficient partnership model and to take advantage of the experience of Ovs, leader in the Italian clothing market. The Gap store in Milan, however, will cease operations in November 2022, upon expiry of the rental contract.

“Gap is an iconic brand loved and recognized by all Italians who visit the US – says Stefano Stefano Beraldo, CEO of Ovs – In developing our business model, we believe that this agreement contributes to creating value for our group and represents a further step in the evolution of the OVS strategy which increasingly becomes a platform open to collaborations with other brands, consistent with its positioning and its values. We will use our great experience in retail and our creativity to increase the development of Gap in our country, both on physical and digital channels ».

“We have been present in Italy since 2010 – said Mark Breitbard, president and CEO of Gap Global – and we intend to further develop our collaboration with OVS, a valuable partner that has proven to have great skills in being able to propose the Gap brand to Italian customers. through an excellent multi-channel experience. The decision to sell our business in Italy is an example of how we are working to further expand our brand on international markets, through partnerships “.