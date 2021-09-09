Owen Wilson from Loki to Haunted Mansion, the actor in the cast of the Disney film

New entry in the cast of Haunted Mansion, the new film adaptation of the famous Disney parks attraction. It is about Owen Wilson, recently seen in the role of Mobius in the Marvel series Loki. Also in the cast LaKeith Stanfield And Tiffany Haddish.

Directed by the creator of Dear White People

As we already know, the creator of Dear White People, Justin Simien, will direct the film.

Dan Lin And Jonathan Eirich, manufacturers of Aladdin (the live action version directed by Guy Ritchie), will produce the film with their Rideback. Katie Dippold (Parks and Recreation, Ghostbusters) wrote the most recent draft of the script.

The movie with Eddie Murphy

The attraction had already inspired a movie with Eddie Murphy, The haunted house, in 2003. Directed by Rob Minkoff, was launched in the same year as the first Pirates of the Caribbean, The curse of the first moon. Disney seemed determined to adapt the attractions of its parks to the big screen, but since then only the Pirates saga has survived.

The situation has recently changed with the arrival in theaters of the film Jungle Cruise with Dwayne Johnson and Emily Blunt, which proved so successful that it warranted a sequel.

Source: / Film