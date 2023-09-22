A new Overwatch 2 Prime Gaming reward awaits players on the store page for the next 27 days, starting on the 21st.street September. It replaces the previous giveaway of five Battle Pass tier skips that began last month on the 17th.th August.

The community had expressed disappointment over the abandonment of Overwatch 2 loot boxes, but the developers were able to change their mood by partnering with several third-party platforms to continue rolling out rewards at a steady pace.

This plan seems to have worked successfully by engaging with players, who love the fact that they can get skins, items, and other similar rewards through other services they commonly use.

Here’s everything you need to know about Overwatch 2 Prime Gaming’s latest reward: the Owl Guardian Mercy Epic Skin, including how to get it and the duration of its availability.