A new Overwatch 2 Prime Gaming reward awaits players on the store page for the next 27 days, starting on the 21st.street September. It replaces the previous giveaway of five Battle Pass tier skips that began last month on the 17th.th August.
The community had expressed disappointment over the abandonment of Overwatch 2 loot boxes, but the developers were able to change their mood by partnering with several third-party platforms to continue rolling out rewards at a steady pace.
This plan seems to have worked successfully by engaging with players, who love the fact that they can get skins, items, and other similar rewards through other services they commonly use.
Here’s everything you need to know about Overwatch 2 Prime Gaming’s latest reward: the Owl Guardian Mercy Epic Skin, including how to get it and the duration of its availability.
Overwatch 2 Prime Gaming Reward Owl Guardian Mercy Epic Skin – Full Details
Overwatch 2 offers a fantastic look in partnership with Amazon Prime Gaming. The current cosmetic on offer is the Owl Guardian Mercy Epic Skin, available from the 21ststreet September to 19th October.
This epic skin for Mercy is intimidating and is available to all players who have an active membership or are about to purchase one. However, keep in mind that this opportunity will only last 27 days in total, so try to make a decision as soon as possible.
Overwatch 2 Prime Gaming Reward: Owl Guardian Mercy Epic Skin
How to get the Owl Guardian Mercy epic skin in Overwatch 2?
It’s not very complicated to claim Prime Gaming Rewards for Overwatch 2, but they can only be redeemed by those who have an active Amazon Prime subscription because this gives them access to the necessary features.
Eligible players must visit the main gaming website.
On the website, they should search for Overwatch 2, either by checking the entire list or using the search box provided.
Click on the available reward, in this case, ‘Epic Owl Guardian Mercy Skin’.
Make sure your Prime Gaming account is linked to the correct Activision Blizzard account.
Otherwise, simply click on the ‘Link Account’ button provided below and log in to your account.
Once linked, go to the Overwatch 2 rewards page on Prime Gaming and click “Get in-game content.”
Now, start Overwatch 2 and go to the ‘Hero Gallery’.
From the list of heroes, select the one whose appearance you have redeemed and want to activate, in this case Mercy.
Scroll through the list of skins available for the hero and select the one you redeemed through Prime Gaming.
It will activate when selected, you can simply click ‘Equip’ to try it on.
This is a fantastic opportunity to get a great Overwatch 2 skin. Even after your Amazon Prime subscription expires, all claimed rewards will stay with you, but you won’t be able to claim any future gifts.
Also, make sure you have linked your current Blizzard account to your Prime Gaming account; Otherwise, the reward could go to the wrong account and this is something that cannot be reversed.