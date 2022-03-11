Own NFT lands in the Moon metaverse and earn riches among the stars

Key facts: NFT lands can be bought, sold, rented and developed according to the wishes of the players.

Every transaction that takes place on a piece of land generates revenue for its owner in the Moon token.

The Moon Metaverse sends players on an epic sci-fi journey among the stars. Create a character, develop a new world and become one of the first to colonize the Moon. The play-to-earn space-age game recently completed a successful private land sale and has just released its long-awaited astronomical globe for sale.

Featuring a lunar landscape made up of 126,000 income-generating NFT terrains, the globe is highly detailed and fully explorable. Potential Moon landowners finally have complete freedom over the planning of their space exploration mission and can take advantage of the increased availability of land and resources.

Each lunar NFT will be a smart investment for those looking to profit from the rise of the metaverse. The land grants its owners the opportunity to participate in Moon’s player-driven economy by building homes, starting businesses, and engaging in a wide range of other income-generating activities.

Advertising

Get ready to explore another world and adventure through the deserts, craters and mountain ranges of the Moon. Get a stunning view of Earth by settling on the near side of the Moon, or explore the great unknown with a piece of land on the infamous dark side.

Drawing inspiration from legendary strategy games like Civilizations and Age of Empires, the Moon Metaverse promises players unprecedented levels of freedom as they embark on an exciting journey to uncover the mysteries of the Moon.

Visit the world today to start your adventure.

Why buy lunar land from Moon?

Moon is ready to revolutionize the NFT gaming market by giving its players seemingly limitless opportunities to explore and win.

The value of NFT land parcels can be increased through clever and strategic play. They will passively generate income as businesses and players begin to participate in lunar life by working and paying taxes. Every transaction that takes place on a piece of land generates revenue for its owner in the form of native Moon token.

Prospective owners have the entire lunar landscape at their disposal, including highly sought after locations such as the North Pole and large desert craters. Each can be bought, sold, rented and developed according to the wishes of the players through the use of Moon tokens.

Moon’s player-driven ecosystem has been intelligently designed to support the long-term value of the token while increasing demand for its finite land, in-game resources, and tools. Moon tokens will be earned from a variety of in-game activities and can be held for long-term appreciation, sold on crypto exchanges, or simply fed back into the game to continue Hex development.

space age game

The ultimate mission of the lunar community is to overcome the moon landings of the late 1960s and early 1970s by creating the first lunar colony. The main game revolves around control of the NFT parcels of land spread over the entirety of the lunar surface. These virtual lands act as the most important and valuable assets in the game.

Players will form clans and work together to develop the countries of the Moon.

Create interplanetary trade routes and build profitable businesses.

Negotiate through political disputes and navigate the fierce conflicts that can arise during such volatile periods.

Uncover mysteries and debunk conspiracy theories by exploring the dark side of the Moon.

The Moon Metaverse will be released later this year. Be one of the first to experience life on the Moon by visiting the globe today. Adventure awaits you!

Social Media Channels

Twitter ‖ Discord ‖ Telegram ‖ Medium

Disclaimer: The content and links provided in this article are for informational purposes only. CriptoNoticias does not offer legal, financial or investment recommendations or advice, nor does it substitute the due diligence of each interested party. CriptoNoticias does not endorse any investment offer or the like promoted here. click here for more information.