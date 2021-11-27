“Owner Maignan! Choice made on Tomori, how is Leao, Rebic and Messias… ”- SOS Fanta

After Madrid’s victory against Atletico, the Milan back on the pitch in Serie A: Sassuolo is up against at San Siro. So Stefano Pegs he presented tomorrow’s match at 3 pm in the press conference: “Messias has shown in a segment, but he is showing it to me in all the training sessions, that he has quality. It is a good story but not a fairy tale, it is here because it has the qualities to be here, it will give us satisfaction. Today I made the team review the goal because it is important to manage the balls well and then fill the area, he did it very well “.

MAIGNAN – “Mike is fine, he started on Saturday with the team, he has had a great week and is ready, he has a great mentality, which is why he is already back. He’s fine and he’ll play tomorrow. Tatarusanu has done his duty fully, I’m very happy, Mike will be back tomorrow ”.

TOMORI – “He is better but he is not called up for tomorrow’s match, despite having trained with the team today. It should be ready by next Wednesday midweek ”.

LEAO – “He’s fine, he hadn’t recovered 100% from the cramps in Florence, he’s available to play tomorrow.”

ROTATIONS – “Up front I will have to try to manage the situations due to the injuries of Rebic and Giroud given the many close matches, this must necessarily be”.

PELLEGRI – “I’m sure he’ll be ready, he’s fine, he has good qualities. He has overcome all the ailments, he is intelligent and understands that his time may have come ”.

BAKAYOKO – “He is definitely better, he had difficulties at the beginning, the condition was not optimal. He is strong, I like him, he has personality and physicality, he goes vertically. In the median I can choose very easily, I have level players and I hope to always have them all available, they will all play ”.

REBIC – “When you have muscle injuries, every tot do check-ups to see how the situation is. Ante has important characteristics but I still don’t know when he will be back at the moment ”.

SALEMAEKERS – “Having flexible players gives us many solutions, that’s why I put him on the left”.

