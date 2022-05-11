Owner of WAPA-TV acquires radio stations WKAQ580 and KQ105 FM

Hemisphere Media Group, parent company of WAPA TV, acquired the radio stations WKAQ580 AM and KQ105 FM, which are currently owned by TelevisaUnivision.

The agreement came after TelevisaUnivision acquired the streaming service for movies and series in Spanish from Hemisphere. Pantayain exchange for an unspecified amount of money and the aforementioned radio stations.

“Hemisphere’s acquisition of certain Univision radio assets in Puerto Rico will be an ideal complement to WAPA, Puerto Rico’s leading television network. Following the closing of the transaction, we will continue to work closely with the TelevisaUnivision Uforia programming team who, with their deep musical experience, will continue to program KQ105 FM,” Alan Sokol, Hemisphere CEO, said in writing.

For his part, the president and transformation director of TelevisaUnivision, Pierluigi Gazzolo, said about the transaction: “The acquisition of Pantaya, which includes prestigious titles such as ‘Señorita 89′ and ‘A la mala’, is an exciting opportunity to develop our strategic plan for growth as we continue to redefine the global streaming landscape.”

The transaction is expected to be completed in the second half of 2022 and is subject to customary conditions of sale, including receipt of regulatory approvals in the United States.