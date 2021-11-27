owners Maignan and Florenzi, in the median you change

Intense days for the Rossoneri world: the great victory at Wanda Metropolitano in the Champions League, the (deserved) renewal of Stefano Pioli and tomorrow the afternoon Serie A match against Dionisi’s Sassuolo. A difficult and stimulating challenge, with the coach who will have to keep the bar of attention high: it is forbidden to relax. There is a very important recovery, Mike Maignan is back in goal just over a month after the wrist operation, while we will have to wait a few more days to see Fikayo Tomori again. Let’s see in detail the choices of Mr. Pioli:

THE MESSIAS CARD – In attack there will be those who on paper are the most titled, Ibrahimovic, Leao (recovered after the cramps in Florence), Diaz and Saelemaekers, but the real news lies in the alternatives: Rebic and Giroud unfortunately will be out, but now Pioli has a Messias in plus: the Brazilian, after the initial physical problems, seems to be in condition. The decisive goal and the games against Atletico have highlighted it, even tomorrow he will have the opportunity to demonstrate all his worth by taking over competitions in progress.

ISMA BACK – Almost a month after his last season as a starter in the league (the away match against Roma on 31 October), Ismael Bennacer will most likely be on the pitch from the start alongside Tiémoué Bakayoko. Rest period for Sandro Tonali and Franck Kessie, at least initially, after the efforts of the last few weeks. The midfield is certainly the richest department: to help the team from the bench there will also be Rade Krunic.

SURPRISING RETURN – Mike had warned everyone: “My return will surprise you.” And so it was: tomorrow he will start the owner (click here for our preview). A quick recovery, but which will still take place after scrupulous and precise checks by the medical staff: Maignan is healed and feels ready. As far as the defensive line is concerned, as always, Theo will be on the left and in the middle the Romagnoli-Kjaer couple as Tomori, according to Pioli, is better but will be back on Wednesday. On the right the only ballot, but at the moment Florenzi has the advantage over Pierre Kalulu (click here for our preview).

MILAN (4-2-3-1): Maignan; Florenzi, Kjaer, Romagnoli, Theo; Bennacer, Bakayoko; Saelemaekers, Diaz, Leao; Ibrahimovic. Coach: Stefano Pioli.