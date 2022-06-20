Owners of Marilyn Monroe’s dress break the silence about the alleged damage done by Kim Kardashian

After the accusations he received kim kardashian Regarding the damage that Marilyn Monroe’s original dress was allegedly caused by wearing it at the MET Gala 2022, the owners of the garment broke the silence and clarified the rumors.

It was Ripley’s Believe It or Not! the one who bought the dress for around 3.9 million dollars in 2016 and since then has been in charge of protecting it. This they answered before the commotion in social networks.

The franchise defended the businesswoman by ensuring that she did not cause any damage while parading with him on the red carpet of the fundraising event, after the collector Scott Fortnet published photos on Instagram of the apparent tears that the dress presented because of having it. forced to fit into Kardashian’s body.

Criticism not only fell on the influencer, but also ‘Ripley’s Believe It or Not!’ -an American franchise that deals with bizarre events in history- was harshly criticized for having lent it “without measuring the consequences”.

That is why they wanted to give their version and defend their reputation: “Kim Kardashian’s walk down the stairs of the Metropolitan Museum at this year’s MET Gala caused quite a stir, but Ripley can confidently say that it did not cause damage to the famous dress from Marilyn Monroe’s ‘Happy Birthday’ from 1962,” the company said.

The official site in charge of preserving Marilyn Monroe's dress uploaded these images of how it was damaged after Kim Kardashian used it. In the before and after pictures, you can see some broken seams and several missing or dangling crystals.

In addition, they highlighted that the great debate that was generated by the garment had served to preserve its cultural value and make it known to new generations.

“Our mission is to entertain and educate visitors and fans, and spark conversations like the Marilyn Monroe dress speech does just that,” the company said.

“No matter which side of the debate you are on, the historical importance of the dress has not been denied, but rather highlighted. Now Marilyn Monroe’s legacy has been introduced to a whole new group of young people.”

Apparently, at the event a special fitting room was set up at the bottom of the red carpet steps for Kardashian to put on her dress. The goal was that she would not have to travel with it in the car or walk a lot while wearing it.

“From the bottom of the steps at the Met, where Kim put the dress on, to the top where it was returned to her, the dress was in the same condition it started in,” Ripley’s spokesperson said Thursday. .

The alleged damage to Marilyn Monroe’s dress

The photographs that went around the world showed the closure of the dress supposedly damaged and, in the surroundings, it seemed that some of the 2,500 diamonds with which it is carved were missing.

Of course, they were images that alarmed thousands of fans, but especially collectors and fashion lovers.

The commotion that was generated was so great that the mediatic woman received millions of criticisms and ridicules even for the strict caloric diet to which she had undergone to have the correct size for the dress.