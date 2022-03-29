Owners will vote for continuity of Gerardo Martino; Miguel Herrera, plan B

The owners of Mexican football will evaluate the work of Gerardo Martino and will vote on his continuity as head of the Mexican National Team

The continuity of Gerardo ‘Tata’ Martino on the Mexican team It will be decided by means of a vote after analyzing their work at the end of the eliminatory towards Qatar 2022. Plan B would be the coach of Tigres, Michael Herreraas reported by the journalist ESPNJohn Sutcliffe.

The work of Gerardo Martino It has been called into question due to the problems it has had to guarantee the presence of the Tricolor in the World Cup since, with one match to go, it still has not got the pass to Qatar 2022.

In addition, the Tricolor promised to renew the team and this has not happened, so they continue betting on the same players as in the last cycle, leaving aside young people.

Martino they have four games without beating the United States and are in third place in the tie, below the Stars and Stripes team and the qualified team from Canada.

TO ‘Tata’ Martinolike every year, you will be asked to take stock of your team’s performance and its continuity will be analysed, in order, by means of a vote, to decide if you are still heading for Qatar 2022.

The owners will evaluate the work of ‘Tata’ to continue with the process or execute a ‘Plan B’ ESPN

The emerging technician would be Michael Herrera, coach of Tigres and former coach of América. ‘Piojo’ coincided with Yon de Luisa in the Águilas and together they managed to make the azulcrema club shine at that time.

Now, blacksmith is in charge of the Tigres, who are in a position to qualify directly for the league phase, and is the candidate to replace Gerardo ‘Tata’ Martinoin case the Argentine does not continue in his position.

Mexico needs to win or draw with El Salvador to avoid the playoffs and qualify directly for the World Cup, that could be the last game of the ‘Tata’ Martino in front of the Tricolor.