Oxfam, 6 people die of hunger every minute in Africa – Africa

Right now in Africa one in five people suffer from malnutrition and 93 million people in 36 countries are literally running out of food. He notes this in an Oxfam note, adding that the most affected are women and children.

In the sub-Saharan region one child dies of hunger every 30 seconds, while 2 out of 5 women (of childbearing age) suffer from food deficiency anemiaOxfam adds, noting that food prices across the continent have skyrocketed.

Oxfam raises the alarm on the eve of summit of the leaders of the African Union of 5 and 6 February on the food emergencyscheduled in Addis Ababa and in view of the summit with EU leaders on the crisis, scheduled for 17 and 18 February in Brussels.

“In 2020, 60% of the African population – nearly 800 million people – suffered from food insecurity: 90 million more people than the previous year. Climate crisis, pandemic and wars fuel the hunger that causes the death of 6 people every minute and require an urgent response from African leaders “, said Francesco Petrelli, food security policy advisor of Oxfam Italia.

As many as 20 African countries are currently experiencing violence and conflicts, with 7 coups that have occurred in the last year alone. Drought has decimated thousands of hectares of crops and killed livestock, meaning millions of people have been deprived of their primary source of income and livelihood.

On the eve of the African Union summit, Oxfam therefore calls on leaders to achieve the goals set in the 2014 Malabo Declaration to halve poverty, a concrete commitment to non-violent conflict resolution, the adoption and ratification of the Protocol of the ” African Charter on Citizens’ Rights to Protection and Social Security “, to act with determination so that the issue of food security is placed at the center of the agenda of the next EU-OAU summit on 17 and 18 February in Brussels.