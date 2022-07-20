Oxxo cashier explains how to get a FREE 3-liter soft drinkMediotiempo

Midtime Editorial

The stores Oxxo they have become the favorites of many people for their accessibility and confidence, so the store tries to respond to this confidence with juicy offers which usually change every three weeks, but In many cases, these go unnoticed. for many clients.

Oxxo promotions in July and August 2022

Therefore, a young man who works as cashier at Oxxo has been in charge of disseminating on their social networks (@jhonnyups) the promotions that the self-service store usually launchesto make it easier for customers to find out about these offers.

Well, on this occasion the young man revealed some promotions that have to do with alcoholic beveragesbut that in one of them there is the possibility of taking you a three-liter soft drink and a bag of ice for free!

“These offers are from July 14 to August 14. Let’s start with the tamarind Smirnoff. The bottle is between 283 and 285, but if you add a three-liter Sprite it comes out at 252, saving you more than 30 pesos and taking the Sprite for free“.

How to get a free soft drink and a bag of ice in the Oxxo?

“Let’s move on to the Absolut. The normal or raspberry Absolut comes out at 312 and if you add a pineapple juice and a bag of ice it comes out at 298; you save the juice, the bag of ice and they discount the bottle.

“Let’s go with the Blue Tequila. This comes out at 249 and if you add a squirt and a bag of ice, it stays at the same pricetaking you the free squirt and a bag of ice”, details the young man.

