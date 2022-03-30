Oxygen and ozone effective against allergies: how to get through the pollen season without medicine

Oxygen and ozone are elements found in nature. Ozone is a gas which, formed in the atmosphere, binds to oxygen O2 and makes it unstable. The properties of this bond are many and are used in what is, in fact, defined as oxygen-ozone therapy. At Medical Plan outpatient clinic it is clinically used in various contexts, for the treatment of numerous pathologies or problems. Among the many applications of oxygen-ozone therapy there is also the fight against allergies.

Allergies are treated with ozone

About 15-20% of Italians suffer from seasonal pollen allergy with different types of manifestations involving the eyes, nose, throat and, sometimes, unfortunately also the bronchi.

The symptoms of spring allergic rhinitis last for weeks and months, according to the duration of the diffusion period of the pollen that is responsible for it. And they are related to an abnormal and exaggerated reaction of the immune system. The latter responds to contact with pollen as if they were aggressors, activating particular antibodies called immunoglobulins E (IgE), which are responsible for the initiation of the allergic reaction.

This is why, in view of the change of season, those suffering from pollen and grass allergies can benefit from an oxygen-ozone treatment.

We asked the dr. Claudio Ferlinghettineurosurgeon and ozone therapist at the outpatient clinic Medical Plan of Caprioloto explain to us what are the benefits of Auto Emo-Infusion.

What is Auto Emo-Infusion

Auto Emo-Infusion, also called Auto Emo-Transfusion or Auto Emo-Therapy is a medical technique that consists in taking 10 ml of blood from the patient using a classic syringe.

The blood is mixed with a precise amount of oxygen and ozone. And then, again infused into the patient via an injection on the buttock.

The treatment has no contraindications and is not very invasive. The patient will not feel pain, and the puncture on the buttock will leave no bruises or marks.

The mixing between blood and oxygen ozone is carried out using a special machine that rotates the syringe appropriately, avoiding hemolysis, or the breakdown of red blood cells due to too vigorous mixing.

The benefits

Oxygen is the “fuel” of our organism, which is transported to the various parts of the body by the blood. All our cells are greedy for oxygen: by oxygenating the blood more, body circulation is positively influenced and, consequently, the various functions of organs and tissues.

With ozone therapy, in fact, the red blood cells become more elastic and are able to reach even the most peripheral areas of the body, optimizing the microcirculation and circulation throughout the body.

The ozone injected into the bloodstream allows to oxygenate all the tissues up to the level of the capillaries, for the benefit of the whole body. Basically, it performs a regenerating action.

Ozone has an analgesic and anti-inflammatory, revitalizing and toning function, as well as strengthening and regulating the immune system.

It therefore stimulates the body’s response, leading our body to react and increase its defenses.

How long does the treatment last and how many sessions should allergy sufferers do?

Each session lasts a few minutes: the time to take the sample, mix blood and oxygen-ozone for one minute and give an injection to the buttock.

Each cycle consists of an average of 10 sessions (one session per week). In case of allergy, it is advisable to repeat the treatment at each change of season.

A treatment without contraindications

The biochemical and physiological effect of ozone in the body does not cause an allergic reaction.

Ozone is not a drug, has no contraindications, does not interfere with any drugs taken by the patient and has no side effects.

Due to its multiple properties, Auto Emo-Infusion is used in various contexts, for the treatment of numerous pathologies or problems.

Not just allergies: the other areas of application of ozone

The scientific literature recognizes ozone as a great therapeutic efficacy for numerous pathologies.

In particular, ozone therapy can also be performed with an infiltrative method (i.e. with the administration of gas through intramuscular, intra-articular and subcutaneous injections, without resorting to blood infusions).

It has anti-inflammatory and pain-relieving action, is indicated in patients suffering from lumbosciatalgia, lumbocruralgia and cervicobrachialgiacaused by specific pathologies of the spinesuch as theslipped disc or disc protrusion. It also allows you to treat painful pathologies of the joints, such as arthritis and rheumatism.

And again, thanks to its antibacterial, antiviral and anti-inflammatory action, it is effective both against herpes simplex, the cause of cold sores, and against herpes zooster, responsible for chicken pox and shingles.

