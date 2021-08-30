Oxygene: plot, cast, curiosities about the film

Is titled Oxygène and is a sci-fi thriller, released on Netflix starting May 12, 2021, directed by Alexandre Aja and that you can watch by signing up for the popular streaming service, creating an account and a subscription. We reveal the cast, the plot and some little curiosities about this film.

Oxygène: the cast

In cast of the film Oxygene, we find the presence of the following actors: Mélanie Laurent, Mathieu Amalric, Malik Zidi, Marc Saez, Laura Boujenah, Cathy Cerda, Eric Herson-Macarel, Lyah Valade





Oxygène: the plot

Having no recollection of how it ended up in that place, Liz Hansen awakens from his deep hypnosis in a coffin-sized cryogenic unit. With oxygen resources in constant depletion, Liz must remain calm to piece together her fragmented memories and rebuild her identity with the help of MILO., the capsule’s cutting-edge artificial intelligence. However, Liz – trapped – cannot move, cannot get out, and her oxygen levels can only last ninety minutes. Does Liz have a chance to survive? Is there an escape from this claustrophobic nightmare?

Oxygène: some curiosities about the film

Before being hired Mélanie Laurent to star in the film, the production had initially chosen Anne Hathaway which should also have been involved in the project as a producer, since she then left it to Noomi Rapace.

The film arrived on Netflix’s streaming platform on May 12, 2021. The film recalls – in some ways – Buried – Buried, a 2010 film, directed by Rodrigo Cortés although, in this last case, the protagonist – played by Ryan Reynolds – was closed in a bar buried under the ground. At an early stage, the first title that was chosen for the film was O2, which refers to the chemical formula of molecular oxygen, later replaced by Oxygéne.