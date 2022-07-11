Ozone therapy, health and wellness – Pets

“A healthy and disinfected skin is the best defense against bacteria”

Pepi Adán Montero, hairdresser and canine stylist07/05/2022

In recent years, and especially since the COVID-19 pandemic began, it has been possible to learn much more about the properties and benefits of ozone. Although it has been more than seven years since I introduced ozone therapy treatments in my dog ​​grooming center, there is currently a great interest in them. More and more centers and hairdressers are offering these services due to the multitude of benefits they bring to our clients, both at the skin and hair level.

Pepi Adán Montero, canine groomer and stylist.

The ozone (O3) is a gas. Its molecules are composed of three oxygen atoms (O two ). When these atoms are subjected to an electrical discharge, they reorganize and form ozone, a word that comes from the Greek ‘ozein’ and means ‘to smell’. Today we can find a multitude of devices on the market designed to carry out these treatments. One of them is the venturi, which consists of a small instrument that is screwed onto the tap, activated by a switch. With this we can have ozonated water in all bathrooms just by opening the shower. The spa tubs They are also valid for natural therapies. They have different programs with different intensities of bubbles, clock to control the time, and ozone. They are ideal for carrying out this type of treatment since they allow the specific cosmetics necessary to be introduced into the water that covers the dog, depending on the case to be treated. The ozone dryers They help us to dry faster and to disinfect the mantles.

“The hydromassage allows toning through massage, making it easier for the products to penetrate deeper layers of the skin.”

Ozone is highly oxidizing, disinfectant, purifying, and eliminates microorganisms, such as viruses, bacteria, fungi, etc. In addition, it promotes healing, and has an analgesic, anti-inflammatory and germicidal action. Activates blood flow and increases the body’s defenses against external agents. Healthy and disinfected skin is the best defense against bacteria.

“The hydromassage works in the recovery of frizzy and dehydrated hair, it facilitates untangling”.

The word ‘spa’ means ‘health through water’. It is about using the Water and its benefits to improve the quality of life, in this case, of our pets. The whirlpool It allows toning through massage, making it easier for the products to penetrate deeper layers of the skin, thus cleaning in depth. The combination of ozone, bubbles and natural products that we have incorporated into the water will give great results. The hydromassage not only focuses on skin problems, such as dandruff, seborrhea, itching, allergies or rashes, but also allows beauty to work on long coats, works on the recovery of frizzy and dehydrated hair, facilitates detangling, and helps in the wound healing, to tone muscles, eliminate odors, etc.

“The natural therapies based on clays, and essential and vegetable oils will make the treatments even more effective and the recovery faster.”

The Natural therapies based on clays, and essential and vegetable oils will make the treatments even more effective and the recovery faster. For this reason, more and more canine hairdressers are incorporating ozone therapy as another service, offering disinfection and providing its benefits.



