OZUNA announces world tour | RightNow.com

Photo by ERIKA SANTELICES/afp/AFP via Getty Images Puerto Rican singer Ozuna performs onstage during the first concert of his “Nibiru” World Tour on February 14, 2020 in Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic. (Photo by Erika SANTELICES / AFP) (Photo by ERIKA SANTELICES/afp/AFP via Getty Images)

The multi-award-winning singer-songwriter and icon of Latin urban music, OZUNA, today announced his new world concert tour, with 38 dates already confirmed between Europe and the United States. The Ozuna US Tour 2022 – Powered by Solana, will start on September 30 at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, NY, making stops at arenas around the nation, including the Kia Forum in Los Angeles and the FTX Arena in Miami, among other cities. New York City tickets available at seatgeek.com. To purchase tickets in Midland, TX go to www.Etix.com, all other cities on sale through: www.ticketmaster.com.

When do ticket sales start?

The main promoter of Latin music concerts Elite Marketing Media (EMM), in charge of the production of Ozuna’s tour in the North American nation, reported that the sale of tickets for the general public begins on Wednesday, May 25 from 2022 at 10:00 am (local time). the presale Spotify Fans First is available from today at 10:00 am (local time); followed by other special presales. Detailed itineraries and ticket sales for the anticipated tour are available at ozunaworldtour.com.

Ozuna has also announced that he is partnering with Solana for some NFT and Web3 initiatives, which are being built on the blockchain high-performance Solana. For the first time, Ozuna will offer his fans in the United States VIP experiences and Meet&Greet improved, sponsored by Solana. Ozuna and Solana will announce more details about this special alliance, the first of its kind, soon.

The world concert tour of the acclaimed exponent of reggaeton and trap in Spanish will begin this summer on the European continent, beginning in the city of Seville, Spain, on June 30, 2022. Among the 14 dates already confirmed for the tour in Europe stops in various cities in the countries of Switzerland, Holland, Luxembourg, France, Italy, and Spain are included. The tour in Europe, organized by the promoter Mad Music, will run until July 31, closing in Ibiza, Spain. Tickets are already on sale through the usual channels.

New dates and cities where Ozuna will be performing in concert will be announced soon.

Ozuna not only stands out for being one of the most listened to Latin artists globally today, but he is also one of the most anticipated to be seen on stage, which is why he has packed stadiums and concert halls to maximum capacity. worldwide. His contagious energy on stage, connection with the audience, combined with his indisputable talent and charisma has captivated millions of fans; and finally, after more than two years of waiting due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the general public will have the opportunity to see the multifaceted international idol in a new live show, where they will not stop singing and dancing from start to finish. The end. The interpreter of dozens of musical successes such as “If Your Husband Doesn’t Love You”, “Your photo”, “Taki Taki”Y “Candy” returns to the stage with a renewed musical repertoire and a high-level production, which will feature elaborate audiovisual effects and advanced technology.